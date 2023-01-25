Prince Andrew, Duke of York, has been dealt a fresh blow following Princess Eugenie’s baby news.

The 62-year-old is seemingly being “airbrushed” out of key royal moments, a royal expert has sensationally claimed.

Andrew has been dealt another blow (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Andrew Duke of York dealt fresh blow

During an appearance on GB News today (Wednesday, January 25), royal expert Katie Nicholl spoke about how there is littel chance Andrew will release a statement about his daughter’s pregnancy announcement.

Princess Eugenie announced yesterday that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

“He has been airbrushed out of key family moments,” Katie claimed.

“If you think back to her sister Beatrice’s wedding, there was no official picture of Andrew,” she continued.

“I think the risk of bringing Andrew in, in any capacity, even a happy story like this a moment, is that it then reignites everything else that comes with the Andrew story.”

Andrew wants to overturn his sex abuse settlement (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew, Duke of York to hit back at sex abuse settlement?

Katie’s analysis comes just days after it was reported that Andrew is reportedly hoping to overturn his sex abuse settlement.

The Duke of York is reportedly looking to receive a retraction or an apology. This is in the hope that he can return to life as a working Royal.

However, Katie believes this isn’t the right course of action for the Duke of York.

“I think he just needs to slip into the background quietly and to be honest, even if he were to go through all of these steps the idea that he’s coming back into royal life, it’s not going to happen,” she said.

Princess Eugenie makes big announcement

The latest news about Andrew comes not long after his youngest daughter, Eugenie, made a big announcement yesterday (Tuesday, January 24).

The 32-year-old revealed that she and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are expecting another child.

Eugenie uploaded a snap of her son, August, kissing her baby bump during a walk.

“We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer,” she captioned the post.

“Granny heaven,” her mother, Sarah Ferguson, commented.

Buckingham Palace also confirmed the news in a statement.

