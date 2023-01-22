Details of King Charles’ coronation have been revealed and it appears Princes Harry and Andrew have been dealt a major blow.

The 74-year-old monarch will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

All eyes will be on Charles for the special celebration, which will also see his wife Queen Consort Camilla officially crowned.

But it seems certain family members are unlikely to be part of the bash and will not be appearing on the famous balcony, according to reports.

Andrew dealt blow ahead of King Charles’ coronation

The line-up of royals at the bash will feature only working members of the family, it’s been claimed – much like The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in summer last year.

This excludes Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew, who no longer carry our official royals duties.

The Duke of York has stepped back from royal duties in recent years following his civil sexual assault case earlier this year.

He settled the case with Virginia Giuffre after she accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17 – allegations he has always denied.

Since the allegations and the civil case, Prince Andrew has remained out of the limelight.

And, according to reports, he’ll remain out of his brother’s coronation this May.

Harry ‘unlikely’ to attend King Charles’ coronation

As for Harry, it has not been suggested that he is banned from the celebrations, but it’s not looking good that the Duke of Sussex will join his family on the balcony.

A senior Royal insider told the Daily Mail that it is “unlikely” Harry and Meghan will attend any major public appearances.

Tensions have been fraught between the royals since Harry released his tell-all memoir, Spare. The record-breaking book contained plenty of explosive claims within its 416 pages.

Despite the uproar, Harry admitted he’d still like to see his father be crowned at the coronation.

Speaking to Tom Bradby ahead of his memoir’s release, Harry said: “There’s a lot that can happen between now and then. But, the door is always open.

“The ball is in their court.

“There’s a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they’re willing to sit down and talk about it.”

ED has contacted the palace for comment.

What’s happening during coronation weekend?

The Coronation Weekend will take place between Saturday 6 and Monday 8 of May 2023.

Kicking off the celebrations will be Charles’ coronation service which will take place on the Saturday.

The service will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

After the service has finished, Charles and Camilla will return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial procession. This is known as the Coronation Procession.

Their Majesties will be joined in this procession by other members of the royal family.

Rounding off the day’s ceremonial events, Charles, Camilla and other members of the royal family will appear on the balcony.

Sunday’s events

On Sunday, May 7, a special Coronation Concert will be broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC.

In celebration of the historic occasion, global music icons and stars will come together and perform.

Also taking place on Sunday is the Coronation Big Lunch. This will see people take to their streets, gardens and parks to share food and fun with one another.

To conclude the weekend’s historic occasion, The Big Help Out will be held on Monday May 8.

Organised by The Together Coalition and a wide range of partners such as The Scouts and the Royal Voluntary Service, it will help highlight the positive impact volunteering has across the nation.

