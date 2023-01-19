William and Kate dealt new blow following Harry’s book allegations

William and Kate have been dealt a fresh blow following the allegations levelled at them by Prince Harry in his new book, Spare.

The royal couple have seen their popularity plummet since the release of Spare, as new polls have proven.

William and Kate popularity plummets

Last week saw the release of Harry’s book, Spare.

In it, he takes aim at a number of royals – William and Kate included.

Not only does he detail an incident that saw William allegedly ‘attack’ him, but he also accused the future king and his wife of encouraging him to dress as a Nazi for a party in 2005.

Now, following the release of his book, the Waleses have seen their popularity amongst Brits plummet.

According to Ipsos Mori, after polling 1,000 adults in the UK, William’s ratings have dropped by eight percentage points.

Kate’s ratings, meanwhile, have dropped by seven percentage points.

William and Kate ratings take a hit

However, if you thought William and Kate’s ratings are bad, Harry and Meghan’s are even worse it seems.

Since the release of his book, Harry’s ratings have dropped by seven percentage points.

Meghan’s meanwhile, have dropped by five.

However, Harry‘s book has had little impact on the reputation of the Royal Family itself.

53% of pollers said they feel favourable towards the Royal Family, and 51% towards the King.

Meanwhile, William and Kate remain the most popular royals, with ratings of 61% and 60% respectively.

In comparison, Harry’s favourability stands at 23%, compared to 80% in 2018. Meghan is at 40%.

Royals popularity not badly damaged

Kelly Beaver chief executive of Ipsos in the UK and Ireland, spoke about the results of the polls.

As reported by The Telegraph, she said: “Both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William seem to have suffered in British public opinion following the release of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir and the claims within it – and there is some evidence other members of the Royal Family are feeling the fall out too.”

She continued, saying: “This data also re-emphasises the need for the monarchy to show it can speak to and be relevant for younger generations.”

The monarchy itself endures for now.

She then pointed out that views on the monarchy remain largely unchanged.

“While the stories may have challenged the public’s views towards the individuals involved, the monarchy itself endures for now,” she said.

