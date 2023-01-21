In the latest royal family news, sources have suggested that Sarah Ferguson has found an ally in Camilla, Queen Consort.

And, it’s claimed, that it was due to her friendship with Camilla that Fergie landed an invite to spend Christmas with the royal family.

It came after years of the Duchess of York being left out in the cold as the Queen and Prince Philip hosted the festive season.

However, with King Charles and Camilla now running the show, Christmas this year was very much different – presumably much to the delight of Fergie.

Was Camilla behind Fergie being invited to spend Christmas with the royal family? (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family news: Fergie strikes up friendship with Camilla

Speaking to the Daily Mail one source suggested the women have bonded.

“Camilla likes Sarah. They’re both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla and realise she is the power behind the King. That she must be nice to them and support them,” they said.

Camilla likes Sarah. They’re both gentry. They share a love of horses and Fergie will be smart enough to play the game with Camilla.

The source went on to claim: “There’s a feeling that, no matter what Sarah’s personal faults – and she can be like Marmite in that respect – she has been a good mother to the girls and loyal to Andrew.”

They also went on to claim that Fergie was “in the thick of it” with the royals over the festive season.

“There was Fergie, in the thick of it, chatting away to the King and Queen Consort on the Boxing Day shoot. Philip would never have allowed that,” they claimed.

It seems Sarah Ferguson has found an ally in Camilla (Credit: Splash News)

Prince Philip’s dislike of Fergie

For years, Prince Andrew would take daughters Beatrice and Eugenie to the royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

This year, however, she was a guest not only for Christmas lunch, but also the following day’s shoot.

Prince Philip’s pal Gyles Brandreth once claimed Fergie was “beyond the pale” as far as Philip was concerned.

And another courtier claimed he found her “vulgar”.

So what he’d think to Sarah and Andrew reportedly being given the use of Philip’s former home, Wood Farm, during their Sandringham stay is anyone’s guess.

It was where he spent his retirement and the months before his death.

The Mail commented that Fergie and Andrew’s use of the property “raised eyebrows in some quarters”.

However, it also signals a considerable thawing of relations within the family.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson shares sweet photo of the late Queen’s corgis

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.