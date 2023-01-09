Piers Morgan has slammed Prince Harry for denying that he and Meghan Markle accused the royal family of ‘racism’.

The Duke of Sussex discussed his new autobiography Spare in an interview with ITV, which aired yesterday (January 8).

During Prince Harry’s discussion with journalist Tom Bradby, the 38-year-old was asked about accusing the royals of ‘racism’ in their 2020 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Harry explained that he and Meghan never said ‘racism’.

Prince Harry interview

Tom said: “In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism…” to which Prince Harry replied: “No. The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention ‘they’re racists’?”

“She said there were troubling comments about Archie’s skin colour. Wouldn’t you describe that as essentially racist?,” Tom added.

The Duke then explained that he wouldn’t say that was racist, “not having lived within that family”. He continued: “The difference between racism and unconscious bias… the two things are different.”

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry

Taking to Twitter, Piers said: “I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry & Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family.

“Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions: a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say?”

I seem to recall being forced out of my job at @GMB for disbelieving Harry & Meghan’s unsubstantiated racism claims against the Royal Family. Now he’s finally admitted there was no racism, two questions:

a) Do I get my old job back? b) Why should we believe a word they say? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2023

In another tweet, Piers wrote: “Everyone still trying to find some credible way to support Hypocrite Harry & the nasty flame-throwing garbage he’s hurling at the royals would be saying the complete opposite if it was one of their relatives endlessly trashing their family in public.”

Piers made headlines in 2021 when he stormed off the set of Good Morning Britain after he said he didn’t believe Meghan’s claims about mental health.

The presenter then resigned after Ofcom received over 50,000 complaints about the segment.

Fan reaction to Piers’s comments

Responding to Piers’ tweet in the comment section, many fans weren’t too impressed with his statement.

One person wrote: “You walked out because you were rightly called out for saying Meghan lied about her mental health.”

He’s finally admitted there was no racism.

A second added: “You walked off like Jerry from Tom & Jerry remember!!! All of a sudden you’re a victim.”

“So you didn’t believe him when he said it happened, but you do believe him when you say, he said it didn’t happen. Sounds like your just hand picking what to believe to suit your narrative,” a third wrote.

However, some users expressed that they would love to see Piers back on Good Morning Britain.

One person tweeted: “Nice to see you back Piers, I don’t agree with everything you say but you did not deserve the hassle you had. Best regards, happy new year etc.”

A second wrote: “@GMB owe you an apology at the very least. I stopped watching after you left.”

“The day you walked off was the day I stopped viewing GMB,” another added.

