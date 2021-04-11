If his latest claims are true, it turns out some of the royals are still big fans of Piers Morgan.

The former GMB host lost his job on the ITV show following backlash over his remarks about Meghan Markle.

Since leaving the morning programme, Piers has remained unapologetic about his views.

And, despite angering fans of Prince Harry and Meghan across the globe, one royal is still showing the star support.

Piers Morgan latest: Star reveals which royals still support him

Piers has revealed that Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, is still in contact with him.

And, surprisingly, she seems keen on getting Piers back on television sooner rather than later.

“People have said how much they miss your joy and humour,” she allegedly text Piers. “Get back out there!”

Piers revealed the titbit in his latest Daily Mail column, which he later shared on Twitter suggesting the pair make a show together.

From my Mail on Sunday diary today… my next job?

👇 pic.twitter.com/C3EBgmnZEm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 11, 2021

What did Piers’ followers say about the post?

Fans rushed to comment on the post.

“Hard to imagine you could have a programme where your fellow presenter was even less popular than you, but this might just do it,” joked one.

“I enjoyed watching you every morning but I have to say enough is enough, you’re starting to look and sound like an obsessed ex,” said a second.

A third mocked: “Let’s be honest, Meghan doesn’t give a toss that you left GMB!”

What did Piers Morgan say in his post-GMB interview?

The revelation comes after he teased that members of the royal family had shown him support privately.

Speaking during an interview with Extra TV’s host Billy Bush, Piers said: “I’ve had some messages communicated to me on behalf of several members of the royal family.

“I’m not going to go into who it was but [it was] gratitude that somebody was standing up.”

He later added: “I’m not a racist. Nothing I’ve ever said about Meghan Markle is either racist or racially motivated.”

“In the end, I was required to apologise for disbelieving Meghan Markle, who I don’t believe – and I believe, which is ironic, that you should not believe somebody if you don’t want to.”

