Piers Morgan has taken yet another swipe at Meghan Markle for lying and exaggerating.

The 56-year-old former GMB host hasn’t held back on his opinion on the Duchess Of Sussex, 39.

Meanwhile, during his interview with Tucker Carlson last night, Piers insisted 17 of Meghan’s previous statements were “disingenuous falsehoods” and “massively exaggerated”.

But what are they?

Piers Morgan claims Meghan Markle made 17 lies and exaggerations (Credit: Fox News/YouTube)

Read more: Piers Morgan claims Princess Diana would be ‘horrified’ over Harry and William’s ‘feud’

What did Piers Morgan claim?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s secret wedding

Speaking to the US host, Piers insisted Meghan’s claim she and Harry had a private wedding is untrue.

He said: “You know, she claimed they got married three days before the big global wedding we saw on television. I knew that – I knew that couldn’t have happened because she said it was just the two of them with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the most powerful churchman in Britain.

“That’s illegal. If that had happened just the three of them, the archbishop would have been arrested for breaking the law. So there were things like that where I thought, well, that’s not true, but that was not allowed to be a position I could adopt.”

Piers Morgan: The Royal family refused to offer Meghan Markle help

Furthermore, he hit back at the Duchess’ statement that the Palace refused to help with her mental health struggles.

Piers added: “I just find that impossible to believe that you would have two people in the palace who would be that callous to a woman telling them that she was suicidal.

“But also, there’s the position of Prince Harry in all this. He is attached to many of the biggest mental health charities in Britain.”

Meghan Markle was silenced

Piers also believes that Meghan had a voice.

“This idea that Meghan Markle was silenced – Meghan Markle guest edited British Vogue magazine in the middle of her silence,” he explained.

“Meghan Markle made 73 public appearances, many of which she spoke at during her extended period of being silenced.”

The Duchess made the statements during her interview with Oprah (Credit: YouTube)

Archie was denied protection because he wasn’t a prince

Meanwhile, he also addressed the claims surrounding Archie’s security.

In the tell-all chat, Piers said: “That boy was never going to be a prince until Prince Charles, Harry’s father, becomes king on the death of the queen. And that’s going to happen, whatever the skin colour of Archie’s mother.

“That’s set in stone. It’s been the case for 100 years.”

Piers Morgan: Meghan Markle was ‘naive’ to the Royal family

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan claimed she knew little about the monarchy.

But Piers is certain that isn’t true.

He stated: “When a journalist does a journalist’s job, which is to express scepticism about some of the more outlandish claims like the secret wedding, like the story about Archie becoming a prince and so on, even down to small stuff, like she’d never had an interest in the royals and there are pictures of her draped over Buckingham Palace railings when she was a teenager and so on.”

Prince Harry wants privacy in Los Angeles

Furthermore, Piers took aim at Prince Harry’s plea for privacy.

Referring to the Duke’s appearance on The Late Late Show, the presenter said: “You know, the week before, Harry had been on an open-top bus going through Beverley Hills with his friend, James Corden.

“It’s just the prince of privacy, who was talking about his private life and the lives of his family on an open-top Hollywood star bus. The lack of self-awareness of these two is, frankly, breathtaking.”

Piers Morgan hit out at the couple (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan says Susanna Reid was ‘terrified’ she would be forced off GMB for defending him

Piers Morgan: Archie was refused a title due to his skin colour

In addition, the controversial star is adamant Meghan’s allegations of race are false.

During her Oprah chat, she claimed there had been concerns about what colour Archie’s skin was likely to be.

Hitting back at her comments, Piers said: “We don’t even know who supposed to have said this. But then Harry was asked the same question, and Harry didn’t say it was several conversations when Meghan was pregnant. He said it was a conversation that happened way before at the start of their relationship, years before Meghan said it happened.

Now that is completely untrue

“So now we have a massive inconsistency.”

Furthermore, he shared: “And the second charge involved this allegation she made which was even more incendiary to me, which was that Archie, their boy, had been banned from becoming a prince because of his skin colour. Now that is completely untrue.”

What else did Piers Morgan claim?

Meanwhile, Piers also noted a series of other “lies and exaggerations”.

Meghan having to turn over her passport was one, while he also believes Harry being “cut off” financially is another.

Other potential unverifiable claims include the Duchess not being able to go for lunch with her friends.

Furthermore, the claims surrounding Kate Middleton making Meghan cry made it to the list.

Meghan’s rep declined to comment when approached by ED.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.