Piers Morgan has criticised Meghan Markle following the news she’s publishing a children’s book.

The Duchess of Sussex has authored a novel, The Bench, which is inspired by her husband Prince Harry and their son Archie.

The book, which focuses on a special relationship between a father and son, has been slammed by Piers who accused Meghan of ‘exploiting’ her royal title.

Piers branded Meghan a “cynical disingenuous manipulator” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan Markle?

Writing in an article for the Daily Mail, Piers said: “The whole notion of Meghan Markle dishing out advice to anyone about the relationship between fathers and children is absolutely ridiculous given the appalling relationships she and her husband have with their own fathers.”

Read more: Meghan Markle to publish children’s book inspired by Prince Harry and Archie

The former Good Morning Britain host added: “If she really cared about father-child relationships, she’d take a chauffeur-driven limousine on the hour-long trip to see her own father who’s never even met either Harry or Archie.

Meghan’s book focuses on a relationship between a father and son (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“And if she really cared about father-child relationships, she would never have trashed Harry’s family on global TV in the horrible way that she did, causing yet more damage, possibly irreparably, to Harry’s relationship with his father.”

Piers went on to brand Meghan a “cynical disingenuous manipulator” who’s intent on “wrecking the Royal Family’s image”.

He called her antics “shameless, shameful, money-grabbing” and “victim-playing”.

However, on Wednesday’s GMB, Adil Ray and Piers’ former co-star Susanna Reid defended the Duchess.

Adil called Meghan’s book “fantastic” (Credit: ITV)

What did Adil and Susanna say about Meghan’s book?

Adil said: “I think it’s great, it’s fantastic. It’s a great story.

“It’s a great idea about the father and son relationship.

“Often when we think about children’s books we think about the mother and daughter in these times is quite interesting.”

He added: “I think it’s clearly going to be personal because it’ll be her relationship with her own son and Harry.

Meghan’s book inspired by Harry and Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I think it’s fantastic, it’s positive. It’s a great thing and I hope it does very well.

“What’s more to say about it, why would you knock it? Why would anybody knock it?”

Read more: Meghan Markle latest: Prince William regards Duchess as ‘lowest form of pond life’, claims Lady C

Susanna then added: “Absolutely right.”

Meanwhile, Meghan’s kids book will publish on June 8.

Will you be getting Meghan’s book? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.