Piers Morgan is once again ranting about Prince Harry.

But this time he is accusing Oprah Winfrey of “enabling” the Duke of Sussex.

The former Good Morning Britain host claims that Oprah is using the Duke of Sussex to make money.

And that Prince Harry appears “unhinged” during his new television series with Oprah – The Me You Can’t See.

Taking to Twitter, Piers ranted: “At what point does Oprah’s hugely lucrative enabling of unhinged Prince Harry’s constant assaults on the Royal Family become ‘problematic’ – and does she care about the damage it may be doing to the mental health of Harry’s relatives, or don’t they count?”

Prince Harry opens up on his trauma to Oprah Winfrey (Credit: Apple TV)

Piers’ words caused division

But Piers has somewhat divided his Twitter following.

While some users fully agreed with the former CNN host, others felt he was simply being cruel about the Duke.

One said: “I’m worried about the damage being to Harry too. He is now surrounded by people who wish to exploit him for financial gain, including Oprah, and [Meghan] Markle has removed anyone who really cared about him from his life.

“His family, his friends: gone. Replaced by money grabbing celebs.”

Piers Morgan thinks Oprah is profiting off Harry’s grief (Credit: SplashNews)

Another user hit back at Piers’ claims with: “Surely Piers Morgan has ongoing news items and issues to pursue – why do you have this obsession with denigrating Prince Harry? And his wife and young family? You are repeating the media aggression shown to Princess Diana.”

At what point does Oprah’s hugely lucrative enabling of unhinged Prince Harry’s constant assaults on the Royal Family become ‘problematic’ – and does she care about the damage it may be doing to the mental health of Harry’s relatives, or don’t they count? — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2021

What has Prince Harry said about Princess Diana?

In the Apple TV+ series, Harry said he believes his late mother, Princess Diana, would be proud that he broke away from the Royal Family.

He said: “Family members have said just play the game and your life will be easier. But I have a hell of a lot of my mum in me.

“I feel as though I am outside of the system but I’m still stuck there. The only way to free yourself and break out is to tell the truth.”

What’s more, he also accused the Royal Family of “total neglect” with regards to both his and Meghan Markle’s mental health.

Finally, he allowed cameras to film an intimate therapy session in which he received EMDR therapy.

