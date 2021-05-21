Phillip Schofield makes a surprise appearance in Prince Harry documentary The Me You Can’t See.

The Apple TV+ documentary was released today (May 21) worldwide on the streaming platform.

The Me You Can’t See follows the Duke of Sussex and a series of special guests being candid about their own mental health.

The hard-hitting doc comes just months after Meghan Markle revealed she had suicidal thoughts during her time in the royal family.

Phillip appears in the new Prince Harry documentary (Credit: ITV)

Why does Phillip Schofield appear in the Prince Harry documentary?

During The Me You Can’t See, Harry tells Oprah: “They’re [the media] desperately trying to control the narrative because they know if they lose it, the truth will come out.”

However, it then cuts to a clip of Phillip on This Morning.

The ITV star says: “We are starting today with a story dominating headlines around the world this morning.

“Last night, after weeks of speculation, we finally got to hear Harry and Meghan’s story as they sat down with Oprah for a tell-all interview.”

Read more: Furious Diana fans accuse Prince William of ‘gaslighting his dead mother’

The show then cuts back to Harry explaining why he and Meghan decided to go ahead with the Oprah interview.

“I like to think that we were able to speak truth in the most compassionate way possible. Therefore leaving an opening for reconciliation and healing.

“The interview was about being real and being authentic. And hopefully sharing an experience that we know is relatable to people around the world.”

Lady Gaga shares her heartbreaking story (Credit: AppleTV)

Who else appears in The Me You Can’t See?

Prince Harry executive-produced the show with Oprah.

The pair invited pop star Lady Gaga to speak about her own mental health trauma, and how she’s coped with it.

Read more: Prince Harry responds to ‘unethical’ treatment of his mother by the BBC

As a result, she explains she fell pregnant aged 19 after being sexually assaulted by a music producer.

“I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, ‘Take your clothes off.’ And I said no.

“I left. But they told me they were going to burn all of my music, and they didn’t stop. They didn’t stop asking me. I just froze and I—I don’t even remember.”

Elsewhere in the doc, Harry revealed that Meghan had planned how she would take her own life.

“Meghan decided to share with me the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.”

However, thankfully she decided against it.

According to Harry, it was because she didn’t want him to lose “another woman”.

“She was completely sane, yet at the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up. The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me. Especially after everything that had happened to my mum.”

