Prince Harry has released a statement over his mother’s Panorama interview with Martin Bashir.

Earlier this week, an investigation into Princess Diana’s famous interview found that the BBC “fell below its standards”.

And Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has now called it “the first step toward justice and truth”.

Prince Harry has issued a statement on Princess Diana’s Panorama interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince Harry say in his statement?

In his statement, Harry, 36, said: “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service.

“She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth.”

Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed

Furthermore, the Duke shared: “Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these – and even worse – are still widespread today.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”

The interview took place in 1995 (Credit: Panorama/BBC)

He concluded: “By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life.

“Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

Prince William, Diana’s eldest son, also issued a statement.

Read more: Princess Diana interview: Martin Bashir apologises as report into Panorama chat is released

According to William, the 1995 interview went on to spark fear and isolation in his mother.

Meanwhile, he believes Diana was failed by BBC leaders over the “deceitful” way it was obtained.

It follows after the BBC’s investigation, headed by former senior Court judge John Dyson.

Princess Diana cradling Prince Harry as a tot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What has Martin Bashir said?

The investigation explored how the BBC and journalist Bashir landed the infamous interview.

Furthermore, it concluded that the “rogue reporter” commissioned fake bank statements to secure the chat with the Princess of Wales.

The BBC has since taken accountability for the interview.

Meanwhile, Bashir shared: “I apologised then, and I do so again now, over the fact that I asked for bank statements to be mocked up.

Read more: Prince William’s extraordinary Panorama statement in full as he slams BBC over ‘deceitful’ interview

“It was a stupid thing to do and was an action I deeply regret.

“The bank statements had no bearing whatsoever on the personal choice by Princess Diana to take part in the interview.”

In addition, he said: “Evidence handed to the inquiry in her own handwriting (and published alongside the report today) unequivocally confirms this…

“…and other compelling evidence presented to Lord Dyson reinforces it.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.