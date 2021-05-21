Lifetime has revealed more details about its forthcoming movie Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

The US broadcaster has unveiled the actors who will portray the Duke and Duchess in its latest royal drama.

Lifetime has revealed the cast for its new movie (Credit: Lifetime)

What is Harry & Meghan: Escaping from the Palace about?

The movie will dramatise “the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie”.

Lifetime said it aims to “detail the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms”.

Harry and Meghan shocked the world earlier last year when they announced their decision to step down and carve out a new life for themselves and their son, Archie.

Initially they moved to Canada, living for some time in relative seclusion on Vancouver Island. From there, they took up residence in Los Angeles.

The world was then left in shock for a second time when the couple sat down with Oprah this year.

In the chat, Meghan revealed details regarding her treatment by other members of the royal family.

Her remarks sparked a global backlash, with support split down the middle.

Wishing a Happy 3rd Anniversary to Harry & Meghan today! As a 🎁 from Lifetime, we are excited to announce Sydney Morton and Jordan Dean as the stars of our upcoming original film Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace ❤️❤️❤️ @jordandeanteam @Syd_Mo pic.twitter.com/u2J8Q9yBeZ — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) May 19, 2021

Who plays Harry and Meghan in Escaping from the Palace?

Lifetime has already made two Harry and Meghan movies.

However, they’re once again using new actors for their third film based on the couple.

Jordan Dean (The Punisher) will play Harry, and Sydney Morton (She’s Gotta Have It) will play Meghan.

Previously, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Tiffany Marie Smith played Meghan, opposite Murray Fraser and Charlie Field as Prince Harry.

Lifetime made its casting announcement on May 19, which just so happens to be Meghan and Harry’s anniversary.

Fans were quick to mock the new casting announcement.

Oh those poor souls! One can only assume the audition process was slim pickings finding two actors to play these two half wits!

What’s ironic is the title is escaping the palace 😂 as if they were tied up in a dungeon not going to balls, fancy clothing, dinners & holidays! 😂 — Breya #SHUTUPMEGHAN #SHUTUPHAIRY😉 (@Smartiepants73) May 19, 2021

Serving lifetime bad movie already — Gustavo (@Gust101112) May 19, 2021

Looks cheesey — Karen McFadden (@canyonroad5281) May 20, 2021

It’s the third time Lifetime has dramatised Harry’s life (Credit: Lifetime)

Where can I watch Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace?

The movie will air on Lifetime.

The actors began filming this week. As a result, a release date has yet to be announced. However, it’s thought it will hit TV screens later this year.

