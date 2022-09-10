Paul O’Grady pays tribute to the Queen and recalls hilarious meeting

The Queen died this week, and Paul O’Grady was among those to share tributes.

Her Majesty had been suffering from health and mobility issues for some time.

On Thursday, the devastating news that the Queen had died was announced. Her Majesty passed away peacefully in Balmoral, the palace said.

Following the news of her death, TV star Paul took to social media to share some memories he had of Her Majesty while she was still alive.

Alongside numerous snaps, Paul recalled a time when he met the Queen back in the 2000s at The Royal Variety Performance.

Tributes to the Queen: Paul O’Grady shares special memory

Paul told his followers: “Here are a couple of photos from The Royal Variety Performance 2001 (I think that was the date).

“I’m being presented to Her Majesty by our producer Jeff Thacker. Cilla, Barbara Windsor and I had performed You gotta have a Gimmick from Gypsy.

He continued: “I remember her asking me where I practised playing my bugle and if my neighbours objected.

“I told her I went down the field and whilst the neighbours didn’t seem to mind a couple of sheep died of fright. R.I.P Ma’am.”

His followers rushed to comment, with one replying: “I remember that performance very well, thank you for a wee smile on this saddest of days.”

“You are an absolute tonic. I’m so sad yet your story lifted me as only your storytelling can,” said a second.

A third wrote: “To think when she came to the throne few had TV sets mobile phones, computers, the Internet etc not even thought of. Truly the end of an era RIP.”

Paul wasn’t the only star to pay his respects to the Queen.

More celebs pay their respects the Queen

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter: “RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, 96. The greatest Monarch in history, and the greatest of Britons. Dignified, humble and dedicated to duty and service to the country she loved.

“Thank you for everything, Ma’am. We will be forever indebted to you.”

Carol Vorderman tweeted: “Thank you Ma’am for all of your service and your dedication. You have been the constant.

“We, in my family, are heartbroken. God Save The Queen.”

Meanwhile, King Charles also paid his respects to his mother following her passing.

Charles said in a statement: “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

