Paul Burrell has celebrated his final radiotherapy session after being diagnosed with prostate cancer last summer.

Princess Diana’s former butler was diagnosed last summer. It came after he took a medical that “saved his life” for the I’m A Celebrity All Stars series. But yesterday (April 4), the royal butler was seen proudly ringing the bell as he finally marked the end of his treatment.

Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell has marked the end of his cancer treatment (Credit: Splash News)

Paul Burrell shares update amid cancer battle

Paul Burrell rang the bell in a cancer ward after revealing that he has completed his radiotherapy treatment. The former royal butler received treatment at The Christie Hospital after being diagnosed with prostate cancer last year.

But Paul wouldn’t have known about his cancer if he didn’t take the medical tests for the new I’m A Celebrity show. Talking on Lorraine, Paul recently confessed that his stint on I’m A Celebrity: South Africa “literally saved my life”.

He claimed when he did his health checks before heading out to South Africa, his doctors were concerned about his raised prostate-specific antigen levels. Although Paul was allowed to continue on with the show, he was advised to investigate the issue further when he headed back to the UK.

The radiotherapy treatment for my prostate cancer is now complete. Onwards and upwards!

However, when he came home, his results left him with some devastating news. He told Lorraine: “I’m A Celebrity literally saved my life. I went for the medical and they found a raised PSA level.

“I went to my GP and I said to him: ‘Am I still able to do the show?’ And he said: ‘Look, this can wait until you get back. And when you get back we’ll continue with the investigations.’ So when I got back, then I had an MRI scan. Then I had a biopsy and then they told me I had cancer.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Burrell RVM (@officialpaulburrell)

Paul finishes his last radiotherapy treatment

Now Paul has shared his delight at finishing his final radiotherapy session. Taking to Instagram, Paul shared the monumental moment with his fans. He said: “The radiotherapy treatment for my prostate cancer is now complete. Onwards and upwards! I cannot thank the staff at The Christie enough. Their support throughout the process has been absolutely incredible.”

He also urged men over 50 to ask for a PSA test. Diana’s former butler continued: “And men over 50, please ask your GP for a PSA test!” In the video, Paul also said: “I just want to thank all the wonderful staff here for their incredible professionalism,” before proudly ringing the bell.

Read more: Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell makes shock claim about Kate’s ‘enormous responsibility’

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.