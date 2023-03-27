Paul Burrell appeared on Lorraine today to talk about his participation in the upcoming I’m A Celebrity: South Africa series.

Paul had previously appeared on I’m A Celebrity before back in 2004.

But although the star only finished in second place in the previous series, Paul revealed how the new series actually helped save his life amid his cancer diagnosis.

I’m A Celebrity star Paul Burrell opened up to Lorraine about how I’m A Celebrity saved his life (Credit: ITV)

Paul Burrell reveals how medical examination lead to cancer diagnosis

Paul joined Lorraine Kelly on her show today to discuss how he’s returning to I’m A Celebrity to take part in their new All Stars series.

The butler will join the likes of Helen Flanagan and Carol Vorderman in South Africa where he will compete to be crowned the ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.

Speaking to Lorraine, Paul revealed how his medical check on the show ‘literally saved his life’ as it flagged raised PSA levels.

This meant that he was able to get investigated by his doctor when he returned home, which lead to his cancer diagnosis.

Paul Burrell will be joining the I’m A Celebrity: South Africa line-up (Credit: ITV)

He explained: “That show, I’m A Celebrity, literally saved my life. Because I went for the medical, they found a raised PSA level. I went to my GP and I said to him, ‘Am I still able to do the show?’ And he said, ‘Look, this can wait until you get back and when you get back, we’ll continue the investigation.’

“So when I got back, then I had an MRI scan. Then I had a biopsy and then they told me that I had cancer. And then I had to go on the path of treatment.”

Paul thanks I’m A Celebrity for ‘saving his life’

Paul revealed the heartbreaking news that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer back in January on Lorraine.

Talking about his treatment so far, Paul said: “It’s a rollercoaster of emotion. You just don’t know what’s going to happen to you next. And I’m combining [the treatment] with hormone therapy, which doesn’t help. So I get hot sweats and I’m very emotional and very tired. So it’s a tough experience to go through but I’m getting though it.”

That show, I’m A Celebrity, literally saved my life.

Paul also continued to say that he’s so grateful for I’m A Celebrity because otherwise he wouldn’t have known about his cancer.

He said: “I’m so grateful to ITV for picking me to do the jungle. Without that, I would still be sat here today not knowing that I had cancer growing inside of me. So my journey is a happy one.”

