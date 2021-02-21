Oprah Winfrey’s interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could leave members of the royal family “hiding behind the sofa”, insiders claim.

Prince Harry and his pregnant wife Meghan filmed the shock interview with Oprah last week.

And sources believe the US chat show host’s tough questioning will make the royal family squirm while watching.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already recorded their interview with Oprah Winfrey (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Oprah interview: Harry and Meghan ‘bound’ to ‘regret’ appearance

A royal insider told The Times: “Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace.

“Oprah is skilled at getting people to talk about their feelings and bound to take them down a path they’ll almost certainly regret.

Time to hide behind the sofa at the palace.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan: William ‘really sad and genuinely shocked’ over exit ‘dig’ at the Queen

“There will be an element of reliving Megxit and airing their grievances. No one benefits from that, but Oprah will get it out of them whether they like it or not.”

When will Oprah’s interview air?

Harry and Meghan stunned royal fans, and no doubt their own family, when they announced their plan to sit down with Oprah.

It comes as the couple confirmed their departure from the monarchy, insisting they want a private life.

Insiders claim the chat will leave royals ‘hiding behind the sofa’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

As a result, their move to bare all with Oprah is said to have blind-sided the Queen.

The 90-minute interview is set to air on March 7 and both fans and critics cannot wait to tune in.

According to CBS, viewers will see the Duchess of Sussex open up about “stepping into life as a royal, marriage and motherhood”.

In addition, Meghan will talk about “philanthropic work” and “handling life under intense public pressure”.

Read more: Prince Philip latest: Piers Morgan hits back at Prince Charles’ critics as he visits ‘seriously ill’ father in hospital

Harry will then join the interview as the couple discuss their move to the US and their “future hopes and dreams for their expanding family”.

The couple, who are parents to son Archie, one, are expecting their second baby.

Calls grow for Prince Harry to step out of line of succession

Meanwhile, royalists’ calls for Harry to step out of the line of succession following his decision to quit the monarchy are growing.

The prince is currently sixth in line to the throne, behind his niece and nephews, but some feel he should be removed.

Royal author Phil Dampier tweeted: “If #PrinceHarry wants to walk away from royal duties is there or should there be a mechanism for taking him and his children out of the line of succession? Sixth is still pretty high.”

Calls are growing from Harry to step out of the line of succession (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Robert Jobson, a fellow royal author, agrees and believes Princess Anne should replace him.

She is currently placed below Prince Harry and Mr Jobson insists the Queen reorders the line of succession.

Jobson replied to Dampier: “Yes. It gives totally the wrong message.

“Harry doesn’t want to represent the monarchy yet he and his children are above Anne and Edward.

“If anything happened to Charles and William before George came of age he could be acting as Regent.

“Primogeniture change should include Anne.”

Do you think Harry should step aside? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.