Piers Morgan has hit back at Prince Charles’s critics after the Prince of Wales visited his “seriously ill” father Prince Philip in hospital yesterday (February 20).

Philip has been in hospital since Tuesday (February 16) after the hospital revealed that visitors would only be allowed in “exceptional circumstances”.

Prince Charles was seen visiting yesterday (February 19) – and it’s something that has divided Brits.

Some expressed “concern” for the elderly duke’s health, while others said that it wasn’t fair he was allowed hospital visitors when so many other inpatients weren’t.

And now Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has had his say.

What did Piers Morgan say about Prince Charles’ hospital visit?

Piers took to social media to vent his frustration at those criticising the heir to the throne.

In an expletive-laden rant, he said: “What an incredibly sad picture. A tearful son after seeing his seriously ill 99-year-old father in hospital.

“If your first instinct is to spew abuse or rage about Prince Charles visiting Prince Philip today, shut the [bleep] up.”

How did Piers’ followers react?

It’s safe to say Piers’ followers were divided on the matter.

Many grieving Brits revealed that they hadn’t been able to see their loved ones again after they were admitted to hospital.

To those saying double standards, hospitals allow visitors if it’s end-of-life care. It’s likely that this is the case for Prince Philip, so I think it’s right that Prince Charles can visit.

One said: “My mum died on 18th January. Saw her leave in the ambulance, never saw her alive again!

“Why didn’t thousands of others or myself get to see our loved ones when seriously ill?”

Another added: “My mum had to be given the news that she had terminal cancer with only weeks left to live ON HER OWN.

“She had to have a biopsy, scans, tests and conversations with professionals ON HER OWN. She was told she was dying ON HER OWN. I love the royals, but this make me mad!”

A third commented: “Sorry but what’s the difference between this picture and all the others of sons daughters etc that couldn’t see their loved ones when they were seriously ill?!”

‘I see a broken man worried about his dad’

However, many others expressed concern for the elderly Duke of Edinburgh.

“Whether it’s allowed or not, if my family/friends were on their death bed, I am visiting them,” said one.

Another added: “To those saying double standards, hospitals allow visitors if it’s end-of-life care.

“It’s likely that this is the case for Prince Philip, so I think it’s right that Prince Charles can visit. When this time comes for people, titles and history go. It’s just a dad and his son.”

A third said: “Some hospitals are allowing visits to COVID wards when the patients are seriously ill regardless of who they are.

“I see a broken man worried about his dad, not a prince. If people can’t show compassion what have we become?”

