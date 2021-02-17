Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah Winfrey will make the Royal Family “nervous”, an expert has said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will sit down with Oprah to discuss their move to the US and split from the royal family in the 90-minute chat.

However, Oprah’s good friend Gayle King recently claimed she was told “nothing is off limits” in the interview.

Russell said the Royal Family will be “nervous” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview (Credit: ITV)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview: ‘Nothing is off limits’

Royal expert Russell Myers has now said this is “horrifying” news for the Royal Family.

Speaking on Lorraine on Wednesday, Russell said: “It’s absolutely horrifying news I would say for the Royal Family.”

He added that the royals will be “nervous” over the fact Oprah can “ask anything” to the couple.

“Nothing is off limits” in Harry and Meghan’s interview, claims Gayle King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Couple ‘should have told Queen’

Russell went on to say that it would have been “common courtesy” for Meghan and Harry to let the Queen know about their interview.

He said: “If you’re going to set off a nuclear bomb like this, doing a huge interview which will no doubt garner attention across global networks, the decent thing to do would be to tell the Queen, tell your granny you’re going to do it.

“But it doesn’t seem like that has happened.”

According to recent reports, the Queen is “putting faith in the loyalty of her grandson”.

The Queen has reportedly “put faith” in grandson Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Expert Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, told the Express: “The Queen will put faith in the loyalty of her grandson and the fact that he will always be a member of the Royal Family.

“She will hope, won’t want to damage the monarchy.”

He added: “This isn’t going to be an unscripted interview. It’s going to be carefully thought out and choreographed. But looking at the history of royal interviews, you just wonder if this will trip them.”

