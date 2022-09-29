Mike Tindall reveals the Queen’s ‘moving words as she approved her own coffin’s journey’

Mike Tindall spoke of the late Queen‘s moving words on his podcast after she approved her coffin’s journey before her death on September 8.

He had recently admitted that he had “regrets” over not asking the Queen more questions.

The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at the age of 96 on September 8.

Mike Tindall opened up about the Queen’s moving words (Credit: Cover Images)

What did Mike Tindall say about the Queen following her death?

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, the Queen’s granddaughter, revealed on his podcast ‘The Good, The Bad and The Rugby’ that the Queen scrapped the original plane meant to carry her coffin for something more “dignified”.

Mike admitted that he could not verify the story as he was told by an “old army friend”.

He said: “It wasn’t the original plane picked, and they had to change it to it, and they went for this big old plane to make it more dignified.”

Apparently, when the Queen found out that the RAF plane had previously been used to fly home British soldiers’ bodies, she said: “If it’s good enough for my boys, it’s good enough for me.”

Mike said: “That just sort of sums it up.”

The Queen died at Balmoral on September 8 and her state funeral took place on September 19 (Credit: YouTube)

Royal Family coming together

Mike also discussed the family’s experience of coming together for Her Majesty’s funeral on September 19.

The father of three expressed: “It’s been sad, emotional but happy.

“In some ways amazing, in other ways to see the family come so close together – overnight.”

In addition, he added: “You never predict it, obviously a 96-year-old lady, you know at some point it’s going to happen but you’re never ready for when it does.”

He also said: “I’m not a direct family member in terms of blood but watching what my wife Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else.”

During the episode, Mike also opened up about his “regrets”.

Mike confessed: “But I also have loads of regrets and loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things. Having nervousness when you have that lucky seat of being sat next to her.”

The Queen’s cause of death

Meanwhile, on Thursday (September 29), the Queen’s cause of death was confirmed.

An extract from her death certificate was released and it confirmed she died of “old age”.

It also confirmed that she passed away at 3:10pm at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

The document has been signed by Princess Anne – the Queen’s daughter.

