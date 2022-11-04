William and Kate to tune in to watch Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity as expert reveals ‘close ties’?

This year’s I’m A Celebrity will be a right royal affair, chiefly down to one special campmate – Mike Tindall.

Mike, former rugby player and son-in-law to Princess Anne, will be touching down in the I’m A Celebrity camp from Sunday night.

Mike will be swapping royal life with wife Zara Tindall for Bushtucker Trials (Credit: SplashNews)

While it’s a highly unusual move for the royal household, it seems the 44-year-old has backing from the top of the British monarchy.

Royal correspondent Charles Rae has lifted the lid and explained what’s generally been going on behind the scenes at the palace.

Which royals will be watching Mike Tindall on I’m A Celebrity?

Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Charles explained: “Mike and Zara are popular within the royal family, with close ties to William and Catherine. They often spend time together and have children of similar ages, so it is all happy families.

“They are also close to Harry and Meghan, but of course don’t see them as often. Zara is also a favourite of King Charles, which means he has a lot of time for Mike as well.”

Mike won’t dish the dirt on the royals, it’s said (Credit: ITV)

Charles claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales will be having late nights in front of the telly to see Mike take on the jungle.

“Zara will be glued to the screen, but I also suspect Princess Anne will be tuning in to I’m A Celebrity,” he said. “William and Catherine, who are close to the Tindalls, will want to see how he gets on.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be supporting Mike (Credit: SplashNews)

“I expect the King and Queen will be getting progress reports and might occasionally tune in.”

Did Mike Tindall get King Charles’ blessing for I’m A Celebrity?

Mike is expected to have had the full blessing of the newly appointed King Charles to head to the jungle.

“Charles is obviously Mike’s uncle through marriage – because of this, I can only imagine he will have been informed throughout the process,” Charles said. “The very fact he is appearing clearly means that none of the family have raised objections.

King Charles is said to have allowed Mike permission to head to the jungle (Credit: SplashNews)

“We also have to remember that Mike and Zara are not working royals and therefore do not get anything from the Sovereign House Grant. The couple rely on their sponsorship work and their links to sport.”

Will Mike Tindall dish the dirt on I’m A Celebrity?

However, if the celebrities are hoping to get some great royal gossip around the campfire, they may end up disappointed. Having married Zara in 2011, Mike is accustomed to the Firm’s alleged ‘never complain, never explain’ motto.

“He is shrewd, so I wouldn’t expect he would reveal any family secrets,” Charles said. “However, that does not mean that some people will not want to cause mischief and quiz him on the royals.

“Mike has appeared on various programmes in the past and has managed to keep quiet about family matters. His royal family topics, if there are any, will be mainly about things the general public know. I suspect Matt Hancock will have a tougher time!”

Will Mike Tindall win I’m A Celebrity?

Thanks to his tough demeanour and sports training, Charles believes Mike will adjust well to jungle life.

“Let’s not forget that he is a rufty-tufty rugby player, who is very strong and determined,” he added. “I would be surprised if he did not last well towards the end.

Mike Tindall is a devoted family man (Credit: SplashNews)

“We have seen how devoted he is to Zara and their three children. While I’m sure being away from them all will be a wrench, I also believe he will cope.”

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

I’m A Celebrity returns Sunday (November 6) at 9pm on ITV.

