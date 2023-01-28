Mike and Zara Tindall defended by fans as he shares pictures from ski holiday

Mike Tindall has been defended by fans after he shared pictures of his skiing holiday alongside wife Zara.

The couple have hit the slopes in Austria for a mini-break, but is has left some of his followers with a bad taste in their mouths.

However, while some went on the attack, others rushed to defend the I’m A Celebrity star.

Mike Tindall shares holiday pics

Alongside stunning photos with his wife Zara, Mike wrote: “Amazing couple of days skiing in @saalbach_com great hospitality with fantastic people! Maybe a charity event in the pipeline??”

However some fans were not impressed, hitting out at them for what they perceived as gloating during a cost of living crisis.

“My goodness! How the other half live! Polo in Oz, now skiing! Alright for some in a cost of living crisis!” said one, adding: “Hard-working, low-paid people and their kids are really struggling atm and they should maybe read the room!”

Another commented: “I thought the Tindalls had children?? Or have they forgotten? MT has started enjoying celebrity status too much.”

“When do you see your kids or are they there with you?” asked someone else.

“How the 1% live,” sighed a fourth.

However plenty of fans disagreed and rushed to the Tindalls’ defence.

“So, like, they can’t have a couple of days away (it was written at the beginning of the caption…) without you calling in social services???” asked one.

Another defended them further: “They see their children all the time.”

“I agree we are all struggling so much. However, don’t let the joy and success of others make us bitter… I can’t afford anything except bills… I love looking at all these wonderful holiday destinations and beautiful places people visit.”

They continued: “I enjoy seeing others happy and enjoying the lifestyle they have created for themselves,” said someone else.

“Stop being [bleep] salty,” another bluntly added.

Someone else agreed: “Some right old salty potatoes on here. Work hard and play hard I say.”

Mike and Zara have enjoyed a few getaways recently (Credit: YouTube)

Mike and Zara’s trips away

Mike and Zara have lived quite the jet-set lifestyle over recent months.

After Mike appeared in I’m A Celebrity last year, the couple had an extended break in Australia before returning home for Christmas.

They then travelled back to Oz for the Magic Millions horse race in January.

Zara talked about her personal journey on Mike’s podcast (Credit: YouTube)

Zara’s tears

Mike recently launched a new podcast series and his wife was his first guest.

Zara got emotional as she revealed her ‘mum guilt’

“You do feel guilty. I feel guilty all the time,” she confessed.

“I found it hard getting myself back to it. Mentally, you feel guilty as as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else.”

Zara also admitted to her body struggles: “It was hard getting your body back when you’ve been riding for 25 years.

“And then your body is just completely not doing that.

“Your muscles [are] doing nothing and stretching and creating an amazing thing but it’s completely different.

“Trying to get your body back to where it was, I found, was hard work.”

