Mike Tindall shares loved-up photo with Zara following her tearful confession on podcast

Mike Tindall has shared a sweet snap with his wife Zara of the pair cuddling up on the slopes during an “amazing” ski trip in Austria.

It comes after the royal couple sat down for an emotional interview in which Zara admitted she suffered from mum guilt.

Despite her tearful confession earlier this week, Zara and Mike appeared to be in good spirits today as the two enjoyed a ski trip.

Mike and Zara Tindall were snapped enjoying a ski trip (Credit: CoverImages)

Mike Tindall shares loved-up snap with Zara

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday (January 27) former I’m A Celeb star Mike shared a series of snaps from the pair’s latest holiday.

In the first picture, Mike and Zara beamed to the camera while cuddling up in front of a stunning snowy backdrop.

The ex-England rugby ace also shared snaps of the scenery in the picturesque resort – including the snow-covered mountains and hills.

Maybe a charity event in the pipeline?

Another picture showed King Charles’ niece, and a group of their friends enjoying a relaxing meal.

It seems Mike was so impressed with the holiday, that he said he was even considering launching a charity event there.

“Amazing couple of days skiing in @saalbach_com great hospitality with fantastic people! Maybe a charity event in the pipeline??” he wrote in the caption.

Zara Tindall opens up on ‘mum-guilt’

Mike’s sweet post comes after Zara opened up about her struggles as a mum in a podcast interview with Mike.

The pair sat down to discuss everything from riding to motherhood, for the first episode of the rugby player’s new YouTube series ‘Mike Drop.’

In the interview, Zara explained how she got back into riding after giving birth to her three children Mia, Lena and Lucas.

However, she confessed that she found it difficult to return to the sport. This was because she felt ‘guilty’ for leaving her children to ride.

She admitted: “I found it hard getting myself back to it. Mentally, you feel guilty as a mother leaving your child to go and do something else.”

Zara also added: “I had to ring you everyday to make sure you were doing the right thing.

“You do feel guilty. I feel guilty all the time. Even just going to go and ride. I just thought, that’s an aspect of my life now.”

Zara Tindall opens up about ‘mum guilt’ in an emotional interview with her husband Mike (Credit: YouTube)

Zara on Mike’s podcast

The mum-of-three is a professional equestrian who won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics in 2012.

She then became tearful during the interview while discussing a big influence from her equestrian career.

Zara remembered late billionaire businessman Trevor Hemmings, who owned High Kingdom – the horse Zara rode at the sporting event.

She said: “To see his face at the Olympics and to get that team medal was amazing. And to be able to give something back to him when he had supported me for so long was incredible.”

Zara then added: “I’m going to get emotional.”

