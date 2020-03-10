Meghan ‘to write tell-all book after exit from royal family,’ claims expert

The Duchess of Sussex will write a tell-all book after her exit from the royal family, an expert has claimed.

Meghan, 38, and her husband Prince Harry, 35, will be officially stepping back from their roles as senior royals on March 31, 2020.

Royal editor Chris Ship has suggested the former actress could decide to pen a "tell-all" book or do a big interview.

Chris Ship suggested Meghan could write a tell-all book (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He wrote in a story for ITV News: "If they want to achieve all the things they want to achieve, and I will come to that shortly, they need to capitalise on their current high profile. Right now, it couldn't be any higher.

"Here is an American woman, who in the space of less than two years, joined the Royal Family and then decided she wanted to leave it.

"That creates a huge amount of interest in this individual. Meghan could decide to tell all, to write a book, to do a big interview."

Meghan and Harry had their final official engagement on Monday (March 9).

Meghan will soon step down from royal duties with husband Harry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen.

At the weekend, the pair attended the prestigious Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

This was Harry's last time appearing in public as Captain General of the Royal Marines as he wore his Royal Navy officer's uniform.

Meanwhile, Meghan looked sensational in a £1,295 red Safiyaa dress, Simone Rocha earrings and red Aquazurra heels.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal life and divide their time between the UK and North America.

The couple will work to become "financially independent" (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They also confirmed they will work to become "financially independent" and they will no longer use their royal titles.

They spent the new year in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie.

