Royal ladies look beautiful as Harry and Meghan make final official appearance

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended their final official engagement before they step down from royal life.

The couple attended the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon alongside the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Queen.

Meghan looked stunning in a green Emilia Wickstead dress with her hair tied up in a sleek bun as she wore a matching green hat.

Today marks Harry and Meghan's final official engagement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She also wore a dark green Gabriella Hearst bag and a pair of nude heels.

She arrived alongside husband Prince Harry, who wore a blue suit.

Shortly after their arrival, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived.

Kate looked glowing in a dark red Catherine Walker coat dress while William wore a navy suit.

Kate stunned in red (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kate's outfit was completed with a burgundy clutch bag, a burgundy hat and matching heels.

Prince Charles and wife Camilla arrived minutes later as the Duchess wore a navy dress and hat.

Finally, Her Majesty the Queen arrived wearing a light blue coat and matching hat.

Today marks Harry and Meghan's final engagement before they step down from their roles as senior royals on March 31.

At the weekend, the pair attended the prestigious Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Queen wore baby blue (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This was Harry's last time appearing in public as Captain General of the Royal Marines as he wore his Royal Navy officer's uniform.

Meanwhile, Meghan looked sensational in a £1,295 red Safiyaa dress, Simone Rocha earrings and red Aquazurra heels.

The concert was to mark the end of the Second World War and the formation of the Commandos.

Earlier this year, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal life and divide their time between the UK and North America.

The couple will officially step back from royal life on March 31 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They also confirmed they will work to become "financially independent" and they will no longer use their royal titles.

They spent the new year in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie.

