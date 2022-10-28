Meghan Markle’s ‘sweet £3k tribute to son Archie revealed’

In Meghan Markle news, the Duchess of Sussex has reportedly been spotted sporting a sweet £3,000 tribute to Archie recently.

According to reports, the mum-of-two wore a very special necklace paying tribute to her three-year-old son during a recent outing.

Meghan Markle reportedly paid tribute to her son recently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news

The Duchess of Sussex paid sweet tribute to her eldest child, Archie, during a shopping trip with a friend recently.

Meghan, 41, was pictured out in Montecito alongside a friend.

The Duchess is known for her love of jewellery, and it seems as though a new piece paying tribute to her son has been added to her extensive collection.

During her trip to the shops, HELLO! Magazine reports that Meghan was spotted wearing Logan Hollowell’s Baby Queen Water Drop Emerald Solitude Necklace.

The emerald necklace is a tribute to Archie, who’s gem birthstone is an emerald.

According to the website, the emerald necklace is worth £3,027.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has paid tribute to her children with jewellery. In 2021, Meghan wore two Constellation necklaces, all layered up.

One necklace, depicting Taurus, represented Archie (who’s birthday is in April), while the other, depicting Gemini, represented Lilibet (born in July).

Meghan was beaten by her sister-in-law in a poll (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle beaten in poll

In other Meghan-related news, it was recently revealed that Meghan had been beaten by Kate Middleton in a national poll.

The poll, conducted as part of a campaign by Girls Out Loud, asked Brits who they thought was the Top Female Role Model of 2022 in the UK.

The Duchess of Cambridge came out on top in the poll, picking up 35% of the vote.

Rochelle Humes of This Morning fame came second, racking up 25% of the vote.

Former PM Liz Truss was third.

Camilla, the Queen Consort finished above Meghan in the poll too. She received 17% of the vote.

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, ended up getting 16% of the vote.

Meghan spoke about the ‘angry black woman’ stereotype on her podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan hits back

The Duchess of Sussex also recently hit back at a the label “difficult”.

The 41-year-old said that speaking directly does not make you difficult.

Speaking on her podcast, Archetypes, Meghan and her guests discussed the “angry black woman” stereotype.

“Just say what it is that you need,” Meghan advised listeners.

“You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, it doesn’t make you demanding,” she then continued.

“It doesn’t make you difficult, it makes you clear,” she then added.

The Duchess of Sussex also spoke about how she’s been passive and meek in the past.

“But I also find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room and – the thing I find most embarrassing – when you’re saying a sentence and the intonation goes up, like it’s a question,” she then said.

“And you’re like: ‘Oh my God, stop whispering and tiptoeing around it,” she then added.

Read more: ‘Tactile’ Meghan ‘caught off guard’ with question about Prince Harry in interview, claims expert

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.