The latest Meghan Markle news has seen the Duchess of Sussex open up about how speaking directly does not mean someone is “difficult”.

Prince Harry‘s wife appeared to indirectly tackle newspaper allegations about her conduct in her most recent Archetypes podcast.

Meghan, 41 also invited actress Issa Rae and comedian Ziwe Fumudoh as guests onto her latest Spotify broadcast.

The episode, titled Upending the ‘Angry Black Woman’ Myth, featured them exploring stereotypes around race and gender.

Meghan Markle on being ‘difficult’

The Duchess told listeners she is “particular” – but also that speaking with determination is not the same as being “demanding”.

She also reflected on how black women are stereotyped as “angry” and “loud” among other negative portrayals.

Meghan also brought up how she approaches certain work situations.

And she also noted how frustrating expectations of being submissive – such as “cowering and tiptoeing into a room” – can be.

‘I’m particular’

Meghan said: “I’m particular, I think a high tide raises all ships.

“We’re all going to succeed so let’s make sure it’s really great because it’s a shared success for everybody.”

However, Meghan admitted to having been passive or meek in previous encounters. And she also identified how such meek obedience can sound.

She went on: “But I also find myself cowering and tiptoeing into a room and – the thing I find most embarrassing – when you’re saying a sentence and the intonation goes up, like it’s a question.

“And you’re like: ‘Oh my God, stop whispering and tiptoeing around it.”

‘It doesn’t make you demanding’

Meghan also explained frankness or being straight to the point is not necessarily insolent.

Instead, she indicated it helps people set out their stall and give signals about expectations.

“Just say what it is that you need,” Megan continued.

She added: “You’re allowed to set a boundary. You’re allowed to be clear, it doesn’t make you demanding.

“It doesn’t make you difficult, it makes you clear.”

Tabloid reports have previously claimed Meghan’s manner was a contributing factor to staff departures.

However, it was reported over the summer that a Buckingham Palace investigation into ‘bullying’ allegations will never be published.

Meghan has strongly denied all of the allegations made in 2021.

Among them is an accusation made in an October 2018 email from former communications secretary Jason Knauf which was leaked to The Times.

Mr Knauf reportedly claimed he was “very concerned” that Meghan “was able to bully two PAs out of the household”.

Furthermore, her behaviour was described as “totally unacceptable”.

Additionally, Mr Knauf reportedly added: “The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights.”

