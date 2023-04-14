Meghan to ‘repair tarnished image’ and ‘become respected royal family member’ despite coronation absence?

News that Meghan Markle isn’t attending the coronation next month could actually ‘repair her image’, a PR expert has claimed.

The 41-year-old and hubby Prince Harry, 38 have faced uproar in recent years following their exit from royal life in 2020. Throw in their tell-all Netflix series, and Harry’s bombshell memoir, and things only went from bad to worse for their relationship with the royal family.

But despite the rumoured rift between herself and the palace, Meghan could actually “become a respected royal family member”.

Harry will be attending the coronation without Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle news: Duchess not to attend Coronation

Yesterday it was finally revealed whether or not Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be attending the coronation. In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th,” a statement from the Palace said. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” The news comes after weeks of speculation over whether the Sussexes will be attending the historic event.

Apparently Meghan’s coronation absence could ‘repair her image’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle ‘could repair her image’

And now, according to a PR expert, Meghan’s coronation absence is actually a “good thing” and could “repair her image.” Jordan James, CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, spoke exclusively to ED! about Meghan missing the coronation.

“Meghan Markle’s absence from the coronation has been a shocking revelation. Especially given the King being crowned is her father-in-law,” he said.

“While this could be seen as a sign of disrespect toward King Charles, I actually think this decision is a good thing and will ensure that all eyes are on the new King as opposed to his controversial daughter-in-law.”

Meghan to become ‘well-respected royal family member?’

The expert noted that although this won’t change Meghan’s public image overnight, her absence from the coronation is “a step in the right direction when it comes to her public image”. He added: “If she carries on taking this more subtle approach where she steps back a bit and shows some humility I think she will be able to restore her tarnished image and possibly become a well-respected member of the royal family once again.”

Harry and Meghan have rumoured to have a ‘rift’ with the Firm (Credit: Netflix)

Why isn’t Meghan Markle attending the coronation?

Since the news of Meghan being a no-show at the coronation, speculation over the reason has been rife. One royal expert suggested she wouldn’t want to have followed alleged protocol.

Kinsey Schofield told GB News: “There are mixed reports about whether or not she would have had to have curtseyed to William and Catherine. I don’t think she would have wanted to do that, if that was something she would be expected to do.”

Meanwhile, a source told The Sun that Prince Charles feels disappointed he won’t get to see his grandchildren. They told the paper: “The King is happy that Harry, his son. Who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.” But he reportedly feels upset that he won’t see the rest of the family. They added: “It is sad.” ED! contacted reps at the time for the King on this story.

