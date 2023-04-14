Prince Harry’s appearance at coronation will help ‘dissuade belief he’s under Meghan’s thumb’ and repair ‘rift’

News that Prince Harry is attending the King’s coronation next month may help repair the alleged rift he has with his family, a PR expert claims.

The 38-year-old confirmed he’ll be attending his father King Charles‘ big day in London on May 6 – the same day as his son Prince Archie’s birthday.

And now, it’s been claimed that the move will do wonders for Harry’s relationship with his family – and may help “dissuade belief he’s under Meghan’s thumb”.

For a few years, Harry and Meghan have reportedly had a strained relationship with the royal family. And when Harry released his tell-all memoir in January 2023 and Netflix series in late 2022 – things only appeared to get worse.

However, this week it was finally revealed whether the pair will be attending the coronation after weeks of speculation.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that while Prince Harry will be attending the historic event, Meghan won’t be. Instead, the Duchess of Sussex will remain in the US with their young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Royals’ ‘rift’ with Prince Harry might be ‘repaired’

Now according to a PR expert, by Harry attending the historical event, it may repair his “rift” with the royals.

CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR, Jordan James, spoke exclusively to ED! about Harry’s coronation attendance.

“The event could have been a good opportunity to heal the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royal family,” the expert said. He also noted how it could help Meghan “align herself more positively with the throne”.

Prince Harry at the coronation

What’s more, the expert then claimed that even by Harry heading to the event, it could “dissuade” the belief that he’s “under Meghan’s thumb”.

Jordan explained: “The fact that Prince Harry will still be in attendance is beneficial. And helps to dissuade those who see him as merely ‘under Meghan’s thumb’ and show that they can stand as individual entities – an image Meghan is wise to work on.”

Charles ‘disappointed’ Meghan’s coronation decision

It comes after King Charles reportedly felt ‘disappointed’ over Meghan Markle’s coronation decision.

According to reports, the King has been waiting for the pair to reveal whether they will be attending the coronation. However, he was apparently left disappointed when Harry confirmed he will be attending the ceremony alone, as it means that he’ll miss out on seeing his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

A source told The Sun that Charles is apparently ‘happy’ that Prince Harry will be returning to the UK to attend his coronation. The source said: “The King is happy that Harry, his son. Who he calls his ‘darling boy’ will be at the Abbey. He wanted him there.”

However, the monarch is reportedly sad that he won’t see his daughter-in-law Meghan. He’ll also miss out on seeing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet. They claimed: “It is sad. He is very disappointed that he won’t see Meghan or his grandchildren but understands the situation.”

Entertainment Daily! at the time contacted reps for the King for comment.

