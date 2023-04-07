Meghan Markle ‘expected her popularity to plummet’ because it comes with her being ’so famous’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is thought to have “expected her popularity to plummet”, one expert has exclusively told ED!, after news that her approval ratings have taken a nosedive.

Last month, a new poll revealed that Meghan and Harry had slipped further down the list of the nation’s most popular royals. And Nick Ede has claimed this is something the former actress will have been expecting.

According to the poll, by Redfield & Wilton Strategies, Harry suffered the biggest negative swing in favourability rating. He dropped to -22% on March 1 from +15% on November 30 last year. What’s more, his wife Meghan was even more unpopular with a score of -33%, after diving from -2%.

But Nick told us that Meghan would’ve been expecting it. And, not only that, she’ll turn things around just like she has done before.

Meghan Markle news: Royal’s popularity slides

The poll suggests that public perception of the royal couple has dramatically plummeted in the wake of their controversial Netflix series and the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir.

Nick, who was previously friends with Meghan, advised the pair that they should “lie low” if they want to rebuild their tarnished reputation. He said: “I think by going about their business and doing what they do best – which is support people who don’t have a voice – they will win back fans and drive a positive narrative about them.”

‘It comes with being so famous’

Speaking to ED!, Nick then added how he thinks Meghan could be feeling about the popularity nosedive. “I think she knew this would happen,” he told us. “She has a tight circle of friends around her so she knows that this comes with being so famous.”

Nick, a brand and culture expert, then predicted that Meghan has nothing to worry about because she will turn things around. He said: “She also has the ability to turn it around as she has done before,” he stated.

Fresh twist in Harry’s US visa saga

Meanwhile, it has been claimed that there has been a fresh twist in Prince Harry’s US visa saga. Speculation emerged after the release of Spare about the Duke of Sussex’s admissions about drug use in the past. The States is notoriously strict when it comes to entry requirements, with those admitting to drug use usually refused visas.

As a result, there have been calls for Harry to disclose what he put on his visa application. The royal has so far not responded to the speculation. However, a source close to him has now claimed that Harry was “truthful” in his visa application. There have previously been fears he could have his visa revoked.

