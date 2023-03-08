Harry and Meghan dealt fresh blow from Brits as Kate, Princess of Wales, handed boost

In the latest Harry and Meghan news, the couple have been dealt a major blow by Brits – but it’s good news for Kate, Princess of Wales.

A recent poll has found the most popular Royal Family members, according to the general public.

And although they were expected to make an appearance, it appears things have not gone down too well for Meghan and Harry.

The royal couple have been dealt a major blow (Credit: SplashNews)

Meghan and Harry news

A recent poll has found Kate to be the UK’s favourite royal.

The Princess of Wales had a public approval rating of 52%. She was followed by her husband Prince William, whose favourability was ranked at 49%.

But things were not as good for Harry and Meghan, who have faced criticism in recent years following their exit from royal life in 2020.

Kate has been dubbed the UK”s favourite Royal (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry and Meghan dealt blow by Brits

According to the poll, by Redfield & Wilton Strategies poll, Harry suffered the biggest negative swing in favourability rating.

He dropped to -22% on March 1 from +15% on November 30 last year.

What’s more, his wife Meghan was even more unpopular with a score of -33%, after diving from -2%.

However, there was only one member of the royal family that had a worse approval rating. And that was Prince Andrew.

The royal, who was stripped of his official royal duties in 2022, was at a score of -53%.

Net favourability of royal family members in Great Britain (1 March): Kate Middleton +52% (-11)

Prince William +49% (-12)

King Charles III +27% (-19)

Queen Camilla +1% (-24)

Prince Harry -22% (-37)

Meghan Markle -33% (-31)

Prince Andrew -53% (-22) Changes +/- 30 November pic.twitter.com/XR928xEVcN — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 7, 2023

Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare

The poll could suggest that public perception of the royal couple has dramatically plummeted, in the wake of their controversial Netflix series and the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir.

What’s more, the dad-of-two’s decline in favourability was recorded between the months leading up to and the release of his book, Spare.

In his bombshell autobiography, the royal shared his thoughts on step-mum Camilla, recalled drug uses and detailed an alleged physical fight with big brother William.

Charles’ Coronation is fast approaching (Credit: BBC)

Two-thirds of Brits want Harry at King Charles’ coronation

Despite Harry and Meghan’s unpopularity at the moment, another recent poll says something different.

An Ipsos poll, conducted for the London Evening Standard, found two-thirds of Brits think Harry should be invited to his father King Charles’ Coronation in May.

Whereas 30% of the general public disagree, and reckon he should stay away from the historical event.

A spokesperson for the royal couple said this week that they had been contacted about the Coronation.

However, they refused to confirm if Meghan and Harry will be attending.

