Meghan and Harry given warning to ‘lie low’ if they want to repair their reputation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left royal fans divided over the years following their exit from working royal life.

They also continued to spark outrage after their Oprah interview in 2021 and the release of Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare in January 2023.

Now the pair, who were once loved by everyone, have suffered a huge slump in their popularity in recent years.

But will Harry and Meghan ever be able to repair their reputation?

Prince Harry and Meghan shocked fans with their explosive revelations during the Oprah interview (Credit: Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan’s popularity has plummeted

Meghan and Harry left the nation feeling betrayed when they stepped down from their royal duties and fled to North America.

In February 2021, Buckingham Palace announced: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.”

The pair then continued to snipe at the royal family when they managed to bag an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, the pair sent shockwaves as they claimed what allegedly really happened behind the Buckingham Palace walls.

One of the biggest talking points that emerged from their chat was when they claimed that a senior royal questioned the colour of their unborn son’s skin.

Meghan told Oprah that there were reportedly several “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Meghan continued: “That was relayed to me from Harry. Those were conversations that family had with him.”

Harry also added: “That conversation, I am never going to share. At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked.”

To add more fuel to the fire, the couple also released a documentary with Netflix and the tell-all memoir Spare, revealing even more gossip about the royal family .

Harry and Meghan may need to ‘lie low’ in order to repair their reputation (Credit: Cover Images)

Meghan and Harry warned to ‘lie low’

Following their continuous attacks on the monarchy, it’s safe to say that the pair aren’t the country’s favourite royals at the moment.

So what can Meghan and Harry do to change the negative public perception of them?

Brand and culture expert, Nick Ede has warned the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to ‘lie low’ if they want to turn their reputation around.

He also suggested that the pair should continue to support people and raise awareness for those who don’t have a voice in order to ‘win back fans’.

He told us: “I think that by laying low and doing about their business and doing what they do best which is support people who don’t have a voice will win them back fans and drive a positive narrative about them.”

