Meghan Markle became frustrated at being treated like ‘Prince Harry’s hottie’ in the UK, claims a royal expert.

Royal author Sean Smith says that Meghan, 39, is a serious human rights activist who felt restrained during her time in the Royal Family.

Speaking on Lorraine, Sean said his new book Meghan Misunderstood, will explain exactly why Meghan fled the UK with Prince Harry and baby Archie.

On the ITV chat show, he explained: “She was a very serious person before she met Prince Harry. He doesn’t come into my book until page 175, and by then this was a woman that has received a standing ovation led by the Secretary General of the United Nations.

Meghan felt unfairly treated by the press, says Sean Smith (Credit: SplashNews)

Sean says Meghan Markle is much more than just a ‘hottie’

“My feeling when I wrote the book was that we lost her within a week. It was extraordinary. Here was a woman who went from being a human rights campaigner to being a saucy divorcee, ‘Harry’s hottie’.”

Before adding: “When Harry tried to calm things down and asked for a bit of a pause, he was treated with derision.”

But Lorraine Kelly seemed to take offence at his claims.

Hence she argued that the majority of Brits welcomed Meghan, and that any racism was from the minute few.

Meghan is so much more than just a pretty face says Sean (Credit: SplashNews)

Lorraine argued against the author’s claims

Lorraine said: “We were delighted to see someone who wasn’t just some white upperclass woman but there was somebody with some life experience.

“She was an interesting woman and a bright, intelligent woman. I think we absolutely wanted her here. She was welcomed with open arms.”

But Sean stood his ground with: “She wasn’t welcome with open arms at all. The coverage as I said in the first week was a disgrace.”

Lorraine disagreed with Sean’s claims (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine interjected again with: “In certain places, I agree with you. But the vast majority of people in the UK welcomed her.

“You will always get a small minority of people who are disgraceful and you know who would have been racist.

“But that was a tiny majority. Most people in the UK were delighted Harry had found somebody that he loved.”



Sean remained undeterred, adding: “The negativity surrounding Meghan Markle is endless. She gets criticised for cleaning her teeth in the morning, let’s face it.

“It’s ridiculous. She didn’t wear a hat, she wore an off-the-shoulder dress, she shut her own car door, shock horror… it’s ridiculous.”

