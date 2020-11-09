Prince Philip made an extra effort in welcoming Meghan Markle into the Royal Family, claims expert

Prince Philip made a huge effort in trying to make Meghan Markle feel welcome in the Royal Family.

Or so a top royal expert is claiming.

Ingrid Seward, of Majesty Magazine, says Philip, 99, could relate to Meghan, 39, being an ‘outsider’ of The Firm.

But that he is now completely ‘baffled’ by both her and Prince Harry rejecting the family for a new life in America.

While speaking on the podcast Pod Save The Queen, Ingrid explained: “Philip welcomed Meghan at the beginning. He was an outsider. He knows what he feels like.

Prince Philip, pictured here with The Queen, (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Philip ‘felt he had a part to play’

“He feels he’s has a part to play, he can do something useful and help her. But whether he ever managed to do something I don’t know.”

Before adding: “I think he is completely baffled by Harry and Meghan’s desperation to leave the royal family. I think he feels they had so much going for them.

“Harry had all his military appointments and he was helping.

“They had a beautiful house that was just finished. They had a beautiful baby. And they were beginning to really make a mark in the world.”

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Philip entered the Royal Family as ‘outsiders’ (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Philip ‘now feels baffled’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

She went on to say that he just couldn’t understand their decision, and likely took their actions very personally.

Continuing: “They had the support of the Queen in promoting the Commonwealth and Philip just thought their dereliction of duty was just appalling.

“He didn’t understand it. What is so wrong with the royal family, and if it’s so awful why did Meghan ever marry Harry if it’s so ghastly? Obviously, we know that she didn’t know.

“I think he was at his wits end to understand as someone at his age would, I mean, we don’t really understand, do we?”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer senior royals (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile, Ingrid’s words come after Prince Harry was reportedly refused by Buckingham Palace to have a wreath laid on The Cenotaph on his behalf.

Additional reports state he was ‘saddened’ by the decision. He has since been photographed with wife Meghan visiting a military graveyard in Los Angeles to mark Remembrance Sunday.



In fact, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said: “It was important to the duke and duchess to be able to personally recognise Remembrance in their own way, to pay tribute to those who have served and to those who gave their lives.

“The couple laid flowers that the duchess picked from their garden at the gravesites of two Commonwealth soldiers, one who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery.”

