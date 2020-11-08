Prince Harry was refused permission to have a Remembrance Sunday wreath laid on his behalf, it has been claimed.

According to The Times, the Duke of Sussex made a personal request to be represented at the Cenotaph.

However, Harry was reportedly denied the opportunity because he and Meghan Markle stepped away from the royal family earlier this year.

The decision reportedly “deeply saddened” Harry, who served in the armed forces for 10 years.

Prince Harry has spoken about his strong connection with forces veterans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It is also reported the Queen – who watched the socially-distanced ceremony from a Foreign Office balcony – was not informed about the request, or when it was turned down.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

Even when we can’t all be together, we always remember together.

Prince Charles laid a wreath on his mother’s behalf earlier today as she was unable to do so herself.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, the Duke of Kent and the Princess Royal are all believed to have attended the Remembrance Sunday service.

The Queen observed proceedings from a balcony (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

The Duke of Sussex, 36, made his first formal appearance at the Cenotaph in 2009.

He also previously paid his respects at the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey.

Why Prince Harry believes remembrance is so important

Harry – who founded the Invictus Games – recently spoke about the “honour” of participating in Remembrance activities.

He said during an appearance on military podcast Declassified: “The act of remembering, of remembrance, is a profound act of honour.

“It’s how we preserve the legacies of entire generations and show our gratitude for the sacrifices they made in order for us to be able to live the lives we live today.”

Harry also stressed the personal importance of his bond with other veterans.

He continued: “I wear the poppy to recognise all those who have served. The soldiers I knew, as well as those I didn’t.

“The soldiers who were by my side in Afghanistan. Those who had their lives changed forever, and those that didn’t come home.

Prince Harry attends his final Royal Marines engagement with wife Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

“I wear it to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans, and their loved ones, especially those in our Invictus family.”

Making it very clear what Remembrance Sunday means to him, Harry added: “These are the people and moments I remember when I salute.

“When I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.”

He continued: “Even when we can’t all be together, we always remember together.”

The Duke also described wearing his uniform as ‘among life’s greatest honours’.

