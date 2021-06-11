In latest Meghan Markle news, Lady Colin Campbell has returned with a brand new rant against the Duchess.

This time the royal author, 71, discussed the Duchess of Sussex, 39, calling her daughter Lilibet after the Queen, 95.

The former I’m A Celebrity contestant took to her popular YouTube channel to have a fresh go at the former Suits actress.

Here Lady Colin said that she believes Meghan to be a “very disturbing individual” and that she wants to “save the world” but that this will be done through “slapping everybody in the face”.

Meghan Markle has named her daughter Lilibet Diana (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Lady Colin said about Meghan Markle now?

Lady C said: “She wants to save the world. Fight evil.

“One act of compassion at a time. Lots of love.

“As long as long as she can slap everybody in the face.

“Starting with the Queen. I think it is disturbing. And I think it says an awful lot about Meghan.”

In the epic rant, the Celebrity First Dates star said she thinks that Meghan’s character is intertwined with her character on Suits – Rachel Zane.

Reality star Lady Colin Campbell has gone off on a fresh rant against Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews)

Lady Colin said she thinks Meghan believes in Rachel’s saying “slap them once, slap them again”.

Lady C says the situation is ‘rather upsetting’

She continued: “This is distasteful entertainment. This is really rather upsetting.

“But it is grotesquely entertaining. I suppose this is a sort of latter day version of gladiatorial fights…”

Finally, Lady C appears to be thoroughly in the belief that the Queen had no idea Harry and Meghan were to name their daughter after her nickname since childhood.

The Queen has been called Lilibet since a young child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Addressing her YouTube followers, she asked: “Why would Buckingham Palace announce that the Queen did not give her permission for her nickname to be used – if she had given it?

“That is not the sort of thing that accidentally happens at the Palace.

“This sort of announcement is cleared at the very highest level.”

Meanwhile, dozens of Lady Colin’s fans said they absolutely agree with her sentiments.

One viewer argued in the comments: “I was shocked when I heard they used Lilibet and even as an American, I knew it was a stab in the back to the Queen. Very conniving… just name her Elizabeth with Lili as the nickname, but no, they used a name that doesn’t exist except for the Queen.”

Meanwhile, another viewer raged: “It was a vile betrayal and violation of the Queen. I’m disgusted by it.”

Why is Prince Harry threatening to sue the BBC?

After a senior royal source claimed Prince Harry did not have permission to take the name, the Duke retaliated.

A rep for Harry and Meghan said: “The Duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

