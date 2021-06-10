Meghan Markle baby
Thomas Markle admits he’ll be ‘disappointed’ if he doesn’t get to hold granddaughter Lilibet

He's also threatened to air "dirty laundry"

By Rebecca Carter

The father of Meghan Markle has begged to see her baby daughter Lilibet following her birth.

Thomas Markle admitted he will be “disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter” amid a strained relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

In a new upcoming interview, the 76-year-old also seemingly threatened to expose “dirty laundry”.

Meghan Markle baby: Thomas Markle wants to see granddaughter
Thomas ‘disappointed’ if he doesn’t get to hold granddaughter Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Thomas say about Meghan Markle’s baby?

In a trailer for the 60 minutes Australia interview, which will air on Sunday, Thomas says of how he heard about Lilibet’s birth: “No phone calls. I heard it on the radio.”

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘won’t reconcile with father after baby’s arrival,’ says expert

He also says: “I haven’t spoken to her since two days before they got married.

“I made one dumb mistake. I’ll be very disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter.”

Meghan Markle welcomes baby with Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby daughter on June 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, in another part of the trailer, Thomas warns: “You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I’ve discussed these things.”

What else did Thomas say about Lilibet?

Thomas recently broke his silence on the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4.

Thomas hasn’t met Harry or his grandson Archie, two.

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas said: “I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery.

Meghan Markle baby might not get to meet Thomas
Thomas ‘pleased’ over the arrival of Lili (Credit: ITV)

“I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

However, despite Thomas’ pleas to mend their rift, an expert reckons there’s no chance of a reconciliation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “Harry has never met him but there seems no chance of it foreseeably, especially given the interviews her father has given during the period of their estrangement.”

Meghan Markle baby
Thomas hasn’t met Harry or Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father since marrying Harry in 2018.

Thomas was due to attend the wedding and walk his daughter down the aisle.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘rift’ with royal family is ‘very sad’, says Prince Edward

However, he pulled out after undergoing surgery following a heart attack.

Instead, Harry’s father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

