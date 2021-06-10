The father of Meghan Markle has begged to see her baby daughter Lilibet following her birth.

Thomas Markle admitted he will be “disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter” amid a strained relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

In a new upcoming interview, the 76-year-old also seemingly threatened to expose “dirty laundry”.

Thomas ‘disappointed’ if he doesn’t get to hold granddaughter Lilibet (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Thomas say about Meghan Markle’s baby?

In a trailer for the 60 minutes Australia interview, which will air on Sunday, Thomas says of how he heard about Lilibet’s birth: “No phone calls. I heard it on the radio.”

He also says: “I haven’t spoken to her since two days before they got married.

“I made one dumb mistake. I’ll be very disappointed that I don’t get to hold my granddaughter.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their baby daughter on June 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, in another part of the trailer, Thomas warns: “You want dirty laundry? This is the first time I’ve discussed these things.”

What else did Thomas say about Lilibet?

Thomas recently broke his silence on the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry welcomed their daughter on June 4.

Thomas hasn’t met Harry or his grandson Archie, two.

Speaking to The Sun, Thomas said: “I’m very pleased that my daughter and my new granddaughter had a successful delivery.

Thomas ‘pleased’ over the arrival of Lili (Credit: ITV)

“I wish them all my love and the best of luck.”

However, despite Thomas’ pleas to mend their rift, an expert reckons there’s no chance of a reconciliation.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Entertainment Daily!: “Harry has never met him but there seems no chance of it foreseeably, especially given the interviews her father has given during the period of their estrangement.”

Thomas hasn’t met Harry or Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Meghan has reportedly not spoken to her father since marrying Harry in 2018.

Thomas was due to attend the wedding and walk his daughter down the aisle.

However, he pulled out after undergoing surgery following a heart attack.

Instead, Harry’s father Prince Charles walked Meghan down the aisle.

