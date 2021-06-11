In latest Kate Middleton news, the Duchess has said she ‘can’t wait’ to meet her niece Lilibet.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child – a little girl – on June 4.

During a royal outing on Friday (June 11), the Duchess of Cambridge broke her silence on Meghan and Harry’s new arrival.

Kate said she ‘can’t wait’ to meet niece Lilibet (Credit: NewsNOW from FOX/YouTube)

What’s the latest Kate Middleton news?

As Kate visited a school in Cornwall for the G7 summit, she discussed baby Lilibet.

Kate said: “I wish her all the very best, I can’t wait to meet her.”

In addition, she added: “We haven’t met her yet but hopefully that will be soon.”

Harry and Meghan welcomed their daughter on June 4 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It comes after Kate and husband Prince William congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their new bundle of joy.

The couple said on their Instagram page: “We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.”

In addition, they wrote: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie.”

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Meghan had made ‘secret calls’ to sister-in-law Kate to try and mend their ‘rift’.

Back in March, Meghan made claims about Kate in her Oprah Winfrey interview with Harry.

Meghan apparently reached out to Kate to heal their ‘rift’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Meghan say about Kate?

Meghan alleged Kate had made her cry in the lead-up to her wedding.

Reports which emerged months after the 2018 wedding claimed Meghan had made Kate cry in a dispute about bridesmaid dresses.

However, speaking to Oprah, Meghan said the “reverse happened” adding: “And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something.

“But she owned it, and she apologised, and she brought me flowers and a note apologising.”

Meghan claimed Kate made her cry (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, now, a source claims Meghan reached out to Kate.

Speaking to Heat magazine, the source said: “She’s secretly reached out to Kate, as she knows that the only hope they can have of smoothing things over with the family is to get Kate on their side.”

