Meghan Markle introduced Prince Harry to ideas about ‘ancestral healing’, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex raised eyebrows earlier this month as he opened up about “genetic pain” on a podcast.

Harry insisted he wanted “break the cycle” of ‘suffering’ endured by generations of his family through their royal upbringing.

Meghan Markle introduced Prince Harry to ‘ancestral healing’, according to reports (Credit: SplashNews)

What did Prince Harry say about “genetic pain”?

Harry told Dax Shepard: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“… But certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

“I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

He continued: “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway…

“… So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say: ‘You know what, that happened to me. I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'”

Prince Harry has spoken about ‘breaking the cycle’ of ‘genetic pain’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What Meghan Markle reportedly thinks about ‘ancestral healing’

According to MailOnline, Meghan learned about ‘generational trauma’ from her mother and attended weekly services about it.

A source told the tabloid: “Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering, generations of genetic baggage and that it’s now up to them to break the cycle once and for all.”

Meghan said both she and Harry come from a long lineage of pain and suffering.

The news outlet also claimed Meghan turned to ‘tapping’ to help relieve anxiety and emotional stress.

The source added that Meghan is “convinced” the technique has aided her and her husband. They claimed the therapy helped “release negative patterns imprinted on their DNA from past generations – generations going all the way back to even the darkest of times including slavery, war, you name it”.

Meghan Markle also makes use of Reiki for her family (Credit: VAX LIVE)

Other therapies ‘used by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’

The report also claims Meghan makes use of Reiki.

The alternative medicine technique involves ‘channeling’ energy into clients through touch.

And apparently Meghan also makes use of it with their son and pets.

The source said: “Meghan also does Reiki on herself, and even on Archie and her dogs to help them feel more balances and relaxed.”

Prince Harry on EMDR

Harry also recently spoke about his use of various therapies in recent Apple TV+ documentary The Me You Can’t See.

He explained and demonstrated how EMDR – which is used to treat PTSD – has helped with his trauma relating to his mother’s death.

He also noted how Meghan’s support had proved crucial to him.

Harry added: “I wasn’t in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about [issues] either. That was squashed.”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan and Harry for comment.

