In latest Prince Harry news, a royal expert said the Duke should “back away from being a lecturing celebrity”.

A royal biographer also claims the Duke of Sussex’s life comes over as ‘overwhelming’.

And in response to a recent Apple TV+ documentary, the same royal expert suggests Harry steps away from public life after he opened up about his worries about losing wife Meghan like he lost his mother.

Prince Harry was just 12 when he lost his mum (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry latest news: ‘He should back away’

Angela Levin wrote Harry: Conversations with the Prince in 2018.

It seems she believes, after watching The Me You Can’t See, that Harry may be preoccupied with Meghan‘s demise.

She tweeted: “How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana and blames racism.

“His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity.”

According to the latest new reports, Prince Harry ‘worries constantly’ (Credit: SplashNews)

What Harry said in the documentary

Harry revealed he has suffered panic attacks as he has struggled with feelings about being unable to save his mother. She died in a car crash alongside Dodi Al-Fayed in 1997.

But Harry also indicated he fears racism could prove damaging to his wife and immediate family. During the documentary, he described his mother’s fate as being “chased to death while in a relationship with someone who wasn’t white”.

They’re not going to stop until she dies.

Harry has also spoken about his fears of ‘history repeating itself’. “They’re not going to stop until she dies,” he warned, chillingly.

He added: “It’s incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing.”

Harry has undergone EMDR (Credit: SplashNews)

Harry’s treatment

Harry also mentioned a therapy technique he has made use of to aid his mental health.

He explained and demonstrated how EMDR – which is used to treat PTSD – has helped with his trauma.

But Harry also noted how, despite undergoing many different forms of therapy previously, Meghan’s support proved crucial.

He added: “I wasn’t in an environment where it was encouraged to talk about [issues] either. That was squashed.”

