In a new interview, Prince Harry has once again taken aim at the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast as he appeared to take a swipe at his father Prince Charles‘ parenting.

Harry also made a series of other admissions during the 90-minute chat, and here’s his most revealing comments.

Harry has opened up again in a new podcast interview

Prince Harry interview: Duke speaks of “genetic pain”

Harry has hit headlines as he said he wants to “break the cycle” of “genetic pain”.

The royal said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody…

“…but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered…

“…I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on, basically.”

Harry appeared to take a swipe at father Charles' parenting

The Duke added: “It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway…

“…so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say ‘you know what, that happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.’

“I never saw it, I never knew about it, and then suddenly I started to piece it together and go ‘OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids’.

“And here I am, I moved my whole family to the US, that wasn’t the plan…

“…but sometimes you’ve got make decisions and put your family first and put your mental health first.”

The Duke compared royal life to The Truman Show

Harry compares royal life to The Truman Show

Another moment during the interview, Harry compared living under scrutiny as a member of the royal family to The Truman Show.

The film, which stars Hollywood legend Jim Carrey, is about a man unaware at the fact that his life is a TV show.

I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on

Harry also compared it to “being in a zoo”.

When asked what it’s like to be among “a tiny group” of royals “watched by millions,” Harry replied: “It’s a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.”

Harry admitted he didn't want the royal job in his 20s

Harry wanted to quit royal life in his 20s

Elsewhere in the interview, the father revealed he wanted to quit royal life in his “early 20s”.

Harry said he didn’t want the job because of what it did to his mother Princess Diana – who died in 1997.

The Prince was asked what it felt like to take trips around the Commonwealth where “people had more freedom” than him.

Harry admitted: “It’s the job right? Grin and bear it, get on with it. In my early 20s, it was a case of, I don’t want this job.

“I don’t want to be here, I don’t want to be doing this, look what it did to my mum.”

Harry lives in California with wife Meghan and their son Archie

Duke says he saw ‘behind the curtain’ of royal life

Meanwhile, Harry also said he feared he wouldn’t be able to settle down and have a family due to royal life.

He added of wanting to quit royal life in his 20s: “How am I ever going to settle down, have a wife and a family…

“…when I know, that it’s going to happen again?

“Because I know, I’ve seen behind the curtain.

“I’ve seen the business model, I know how this operation runs and how it works, and I don’t want to be a part of this.”

