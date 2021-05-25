According to the latest news about Meghan Markle and her pregnancy, the Sussexes’ baby daughter could be with us soon.

That’s despite the Duchess choosing not to reveal her due date. Neither has Meghan given any hint on the month the couple’s upcoming arrival cold turn up.

Nonetheless, royal experts reckon they’ve cracked when Meghan and Prince Harry’s little girl will be welcomed into the world.

Meghan and Harry are already parents to young Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle pregnancy latest news: When is she due to give birth?

The Sussexes announced they were expecting on Valentine’s Day. They chose to do so on that date as they reportedly “liked the idea” of celebrating love.

It had previously been confirmed Meghan suffered a miscarriage in 2020.

When speaking to Oprah Winfrey in their bombshell interview in March, Meghan indicated their daughter would arrive in the summer.

However, it has subsequently been claimed – with only a few days left in the month – that her due date could be May.

A May birth?

Newspaper websites have cited a newsletter as possibly revealing Meghan’s true due date.

According to Mirror Online, the Royalist from Daily Beast reckons they know best.

We think the answer is ‘any day now’.

Justifying their guesswork, the newsletter reads: “The Royalist was always taught summer started in June.

“But there have also been rumours the baby was due sooner than that, so we think the answer is ‘any day now.'”

ED! has contacted reps for Meghan for comment.

Meghan cradles her bump in a recent video appearance (Credit: VAX LIVE)

Where will Meghan deliver her baby girl?

The Mirror also speculates Meghan may choose a £2,800-per-night maternity suite in California to give birth.

The tabloid reckons Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre could be the location she picks.

Furthermore, royal biographer Omid Scobie has hinted as such.

The baby is expected to be born in the US (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said during a Channel 4 documentary: “There is a lot of speculation about where Harry and Meghan’s daughter might be born.

“Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles has some of the finest maternity suites in the country.”

