Meghan Markle is currently in the process of cutting ties with Prince Harry “a little at a time”, a royal expert has claimed.

The comments come amidst a seemingly rocky few months for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Not only has Prince Harry faced backlash as a result of his recent court case, but there have also been suggestions of marital tension between him and Meghan.

Meghan is ‘not there to support’ Harry, claims royal expert (Credit: Splash News)

Meghan ‘not there to support’ Harry

Speaking to Bella, royal biographer Angela Levin voiced her worries that Meghan has not been there for her husband Prince Harry through what has been a tumultuous few years in his life.

Just last month, Harry was over in England pursuing his court case against the media. His appearance in the High Court contesting the Mirror Group saw the Prince face a great deal of backlash. Meanwhile, Meghan was nowhere to be seen throughout the affair, nor did she accompany Harry to his father King Charles‘ coronation the month before. Instead, she stayed at home in California with the couple’s two young children.

A sudden lack of public appearances together has caused widespread speculation that the couple’s marriage might be on the rocks. For Angela at least, Meghan’s absence is cause for concern.

“She’s not there to support him,” the royal expert alleged. “And I think that is a big sign because of the things he has gone through. Like the Queen’s death, his grandfather’s death and the coronation, all on his own.”

Meghan cutting ties ‘a little at a time’

Angela, who was Harry’s biographer back in 2017, suggested that this is evidence that Meghan could be the process of cutting ties with Prince Harry altogether.

However, she suggested that the Duchess could be playing a long game, rather than doing it all at once.

“I believe she’s [Meghan’s] doing it slowly. She’s probably only cutting the chain a little at a time so it doesn’t appear like she’s doing too much all at once.”

ED! has contacted reps for comment.

Is Meghan Markle slowly cutting ties from Harry? (Credit: Splash News)

In other Harry and Meghan news, the couple have come to the end of the road with their lucrative Spotify deal. It was recently announced that the Sussexes’ Spotify podcast Archetypes would not be renewed for a second season. The deal was estimated to be worth £18m.

Elsewhere, there are also rumours that Meghan is working on a memoir of her own. An insider reportedly warned the Telegraph that “all hell will let loose” if Meghan decides to expose the member of the royal family who apparently made racist comments about her son Archie’s skintone.

