Meghan Markle will be having a quiet birthday today (August 4) as she turns 41, a royal pundit has claimed.

Podcaster Kinsey Schofield speculates the Duchess of Sussex is likely to spend the day with her family.

She also reckons Meghan may go out for dinner with husband Prince Harry and a couple of celebrity pals.

However, the online correspondent has ruled out a big bash being thrown for the mum-of-two.

And that’s because, according to Ms Schofield, Meghan and Harry keep their social circle “small”.

Meghan Markle celebrates her 41st birthday today (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How Meghan Markle is ‘spending her birthday’

Speaking to the Daily Star, Ms Schofield claims Meghan may celebrate in “intimate” surroundings.

She said: “I imagine Meghan’s birthday might be an intimate dinner at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito. Maybe David Foster and Katharine McPhee also got a babysitter and are there to talk shop and celebrate the duchess.”

She went on to suggest the Sussexes are unlikely to have a big do.

The podcast personality elaborated by indicating the couple won’t “rent out a hangar” for a private gig with a performance from the likes of Michael Bublé.

Today is not the day for a bit of Bublé, apparently (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Gift from Harry’

Instead, it was claimed Meghan’s birthday will be marked by plenty of family time.

Ms Schofield speculated Meghan’s husband may give her a present of jewellery.

Furthermore, she pondered whether Archie and Lilibet‘s birthstones or initials might feature, too, making it a particularly poignant present.

I think we can expect a low-key birthday for Meghan this year.

Gifts aside, it was also suggested Meghan may pass part of her birthday by baking.

The correspondent added: “Meghan loves to be in the kitchen so I do think she would wait to do the sweet treats and cake with Archie and Lili.

“They might even bake and decorate themselves. I think we can expect a low-key birthday for Meghan this year.”

Meghan Markle received birthday greetings from Prince William and Kate Middleton on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Birthday wishes from the in-laws

Earlier today both Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, sent Meghan social media birthday greetings.

Their brief posts were each accompanied by an image of Meghan from the Platinum Jubilee.

Delighted fans hailed the uploads as evidence the Cambridges have “taken the high road” following weeks of headlines concerning royal family claims from Tom Bower’s Revenge book.

