William and Kate praised for ‘taking the high road’ as they wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday

The Duchess of Sussex turns 41 today

By Robert Leigh

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday today (August 4) and her royal relations have wished her a happy birthday on Twitter and Instagram.

Meghan, married to Prince Harry and now living in Montecito in California, turns 41 today.

The uploads delighted some Prince William and Kate Middleton supporters, who joyfully congratulated the Cambridges for “taking the high road”.

Meghan Markle smiles
Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday today (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Meghan Markle celebrates her birthday

William and Kate were the first of Harry’s relatives to send their birthday wishes to his wife.

They shared a tweet and Insta Story with their millions of followers just after 9am this morning.

And just moments later, Prince Charles and Camilla followed suit, also on Twitter and a Clarence House Insta Story.

Read more: Balmoral invite ‘bittersweet’ for Meghan Markle amid fears Harry could want to ‘move back to UK

The birthday wishes from both couples were brief and to the point and were accompanied by an image of Meghan from the Platinum Jubilee.

“Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” read the Cambridges’ message.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!

Meanwhile, the Clarence House accounts wrote, adding a balloon emoji: “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clap
Royals have ‘reached out’ to Meghan on social media (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How royal fans reacted

Reactions from royal fans on social media encompassed a whole range of emotions.

Read more: Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?

However, it seems publicly acknowledging Meghan’s birthday may have reflected well on the Cambridges.

That’s because, amid weeks of headlines generated by Tom Bower’s Revenge book, they reached out on social media.

Some commenters on the celebratory posts claimed William and Kate had risen above tabloid presentation of the royals.

One person commented: “William and Catherine are truly kind, global leaders and they always take the high road.”

Another added, alongside a loved-up emoji: “Oh taking the high road always reaches new horizons with you…”

Meanwhile, someone else echoed: “Nice one! Stay high.”

And another comment read: “Always choose to be graceful and classy. Incredible.”

