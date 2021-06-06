Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are due to welcome their baby into the world on Thursday, June 10.

If their second child – their first daughter – arrives as expected, it will be extra emotional for the royal family.

Meghan Markle ‘due’ to have her baby on Prince Philip’s 100th birthday

June 10 would have been the Duke of Edinburgh‘s 100th birthday.

Prince Philip died on April 9 aged 99.

Will Meghan Markle have her baby on what would have been the 100th birthday of Prince Philip? (Credit: Splash News)

A source told The Sun: “The baby is due on Philip’s birthday and it would be so special if she came then.

“That, and naming her Pip, would be a lovely way to pay tribute to Philip.

“Harry has been discussing the due date and possible names with his close pals and they’re talking about it quite openly now it’s getting close.”

The name Philippa – an obvious tribute to the late Duke – is bookies’ favourite for the new Sussex child.

A Philippa too far?

However, one royal expert has claimed this is unlikely to happen, due to sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

Brittani Barger, deputy editor of Royal Central, told the Daily Star: “I don’t think that they will name their daughter Philippa because that’s Kate’s sister’s name.

“People may hope they name their daughter that in memory of Philip, but I don’t see that happening.”

She added: “I think whatever name they choose is going to be unexpected like Archie was.”

Will they choose to pay tribute to the Queen instead?

Another royal mouthpiece has suggested so, with an insider claiming Lily could be an option for the couple.

The couple could pay tribute to the Queen with their daughter’s name (Credit: Splash News)

Tribute to the Queen?

They told OK!: “It would be a lovely nod to the Queen who was known as Lillibet during her childhood, but it’s also always been one of Harry’s favourite names.”

Harry and Meghan announced their baby news on February 14, 2021 – Valentine’s Day.

Their spokesman said at the time: “We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

The little girl will complete Harry and Meghan’s family (Credit: Splash News)

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Their little girl will join big brother Archie, two, and will complete the Sussex family – Meghan has say that after the birth of this child they are “done”.

