Waterstones pulls Meghan Markle new book from display over publisher row

The Bench will be hidden from the bookstore's customers

By Joshua Haigh

In the latest Meghan Markle news, Waterstones has pulled her brand new book off its displays.

Meghan is releasing her new book, The Bench, next week on June 8.

The book tells the story of the relationship between a father and a son through a mother’s eyes.

It was expected to be a massive success, however those expectations have now been put at risk.

Waterstones has pulled Meghan Markle’s book from display (Credit: Penguin Random House)

Meghan Markle news: Why has Waterstones pulled it?

Just days before the launch, a row between publisher Penguin Random House and Waterstones has sparked chaos.

Waterstones normally buys books on credit.

Read more: Prince Harry latest: Lady C claims ‘royal insiders told her that Meghan is playing him like a violin’

However, Penguin Random House has reportedly reduced the credit they would normally give to the bookstore.

This means they have been able to buy less than they had expected.

In response, Waterstones had reportedly yanked all the publisher’s books from displays.

Without being on display for people, it means Meghan’s book could suffer greatly.

A spokeswoman told The Mirror: “We are not boycotting PRH titles but we are doing our utmost to ensure that availability for customers remains good despite the lower overall levels of stock.

“We do this generally by giving their titles less prominent positioning within our bookshops.

“Waterstones are currently operating with reduced credit terms from PRH, the only publisher in the UK to place any limitations on our ability to trade.”

Meghan Markle news
Meghan’s book is released June 8 (Credit: Splash)

What has The Duchess said about her book?

Meanwhile, Meghan, who collaborated with acclaimed artist Christian Robinson on her book, recently opened up about its release.

She explained: It started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest: Concerns for Archie when he learns of mother’s ordeal

“Christian layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolour illustrations that capture the warmth, joy and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life.

“This representation was particularly important to me and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens.

“My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the make up, as much as it does with me.”

