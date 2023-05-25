Meghan Markle ‘separating’ from Harry amid claims he could be ‘deported’ from US

In Harry and Meghan news, a royal author has claimed that Meghan is “separating” herself from her husband Harry amid claims he could be deported from the US.

According to recent reports, all might not be well for the royal couple – who tied the knot back in 2018. Recent reports claimed that Harry has ‘a room set aside’ in a luxury hotel for solo nights away.

And now, a royal expert has sensationally claimed that Meghan is “absolutely separating” herself from Harry.

Harry and Meghan news

During an episode of GB News on Wednesday (May 24) host Dan Wootton noted how in recent times Meghan has not been showing a “notable lack” of public support for Harry. He went on: “Snubbing him a kiss at the basketball, failing to attend the coronation and being absent from his book tour – not all appears well.”

So she is absolutely separating from him. She hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her

Royal author Angela Levin agreed: “She’s a careful planner and plotter. My feeling is this. That Harry is doing something that is negative that’s upsetting, that will make him feel that he hasn’t succeeded. And Meghan is going the other way. Going around in gold. And going to perhaps get a big part in a film and has a very good new agent.”

Meghan is ‘absolutely separating’ from Harry

Angela went on: “So she is absolutely separating from him. She hasn’t been anywhere where he really needed her.” The author then claimed how Harry has been left doing “all the nasty stuff” while Meghan is “sailing ahead”.

He’s completely isolated.

“And I think that’s the beginning of the end of it for him,” she added. “She’s making sure that he’s in a hopeless situation so that she can get the children. He’s completely isolated.”

Harry to face deportation from the States?

Also on GB news, it was reported that Harry could be deported from the USA. This could be for allegedly breaking American immigration laws following his previous drug use. Harry’s previous drug use came to light during the release of his tell-all book, Spare when it hit the shelves in January.

The bombshell book got plenty of people talking thanks to its sensational claims packed in its pages. From alleged physical scraps with his brother William to recounting the time he lost his virginity, the Duke of Sussex didn’t hold back when it came to revealing his version of events.

Harry even admitted to using drugs including cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past. But Harry’s willingness to be so open might have backfired on the dad-of-two – who moved to America in 2020.

Prince Harry’s previous drug use

Lawyer Samuel Dewey, from the Washington-based Heritage Foundation think tank went on GB news to share his thoughts on the royal’s predicament.

When asked if Harry could be deported, Samuel said: “That is certainly one of the many possibilities. We just don’t know what happened because we don’t have the information because they’re withholding it from us.” He added: “It is commonly the case that if you are found to have lied on an immigration form that you will be deported.”

