Harry and Meghan warned over ‘latest TV plans’ if they want to heal ‘rift’ with royals

Harry and Meghan have been warned over their latest TV plans if they want to heal the “rift” with the Royal Family, by a PR expert.

The expert’s warning comes amid reports that the Sussexes are in talks with Netflix over a major new project.

Harry and Meghan are reportedly in talks with Netflix (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan’s ‘latest TV plans’

Reports have emerged recently that Harry and Meghan are in talks with Netflix over a “feature-length movie” about royal life.

The feature-length film comes following the Sussexes six-part documentary series which released on the streaming platform last year.

The new project is expected to focus on their experience of living inside the palace. It has reportedly been inspired by Netflix’s plans to dramatise Prince Andrew‘s infamous Newsnight interview. The dramatisation is reportedly titled Scoop.

According to a source, Harry and Meghan are going to wait and see how Scoop goes down first. However, they think they have a “big screen story to tell about what happened in the Palace”.

“There are a lot of nuances from their story that they feel are still missing after the documentary and Harry’s book,” the source told Closer.

The couple have been issued a warning (Credit: Netflix)

Harry and Meghan warned over latest Netflix plans

Now, PR expert and CEO of UnlockdPR, Jordan James, has issued a warning to the royal couple over their latest TV plans.

Speaking exclusively to ED!, he said: ” I think the royal couple would be wise to stick to their new habit of (generally) staying low and not giving Netflix they what they want – which is clearly a thinly veiled attempt at just getting more royal gossip and drama rather than being genuinely interested about their lives.”

He then continued. “Rather than courting more drama and furthering their vendetta against the crown, I think the royal couple should step away from Netflix’s grasp and try to curate a much more family-friendly, less antagonist image,” he said.

Harry and Meghan have been warned about working Netflix (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Sussexes should avoid Netflix, PR expert claims

Jordan then continued. He said: “This movie will do nothing more than ignite further vitriol against the couple.”

He then said that it’ll make it “near impossible for them to ever truly reconcile with their family across the pond.”

The PR expert then issued the royal couple with some advice. “This means stepping away from anyone who might not have their best interests at heart,” he said.

“This includes the publishing houses, networks and chat shows that seem to only want to fan the flames of this still-smouldering family feud.”

