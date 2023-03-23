Prince Harry to ‘pack his bags and move back home’ amid fears he acted ‘illegally’ in States?

In the latest Prince Harry news, the royal “might have to pack his bags” and head back to the UK following fears he acted “illegally” in the States, it’s been alleged.

It’s safe to say that the 38-year-old is no stranger to being hit with controversy – more so recently, following the release of his tell-all memoir, Spare and explosive Netflix series, Harry & Meghan.

Prince Harry news: Royal faces backlash for admitting drug use

The tell-all book, Spare hit the shelves in January as well headlines all over the globe thanks to its sensational claims packed in its 416 pages.

From alleged physical scraps with his brother William to recounting the time he lost his virginity, the Duke of Sussex didn’t hold back when it came to revealing his version of events.

Harry even admitted to using drugs including cocaine, cannabis and psychedelics in the past.

But his willingness to be so open and candid appears to have backfired on the dad-of-two – who moved to America in 2020.

Prince Harry demanded to have his US visa made public

Following his drug use admission, Prince Harry has been faced with calls to have his US visa application made public.

America’s Heritage Foundation have demanded that Harry’s visa application is released. This is so that US taxpayers can understand whether he declared his past drug use or not.

“This request is in the public interest in light of the potential revocation of Prince Harry’s visa for illicit substance use,” said director of the Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project Mike Howell.

“[As well as] further questions regarding the Prince’s drug use and whether he was properly vetted before entering the United States,” he added to MailOnline.

There are seriously strict laws in the US surrounding its immigration policies – with harsh penalties for anyone caught lying.

They include deportation and being barred from applying for future citizenship.

The Heritage Foundation argued that if immigration officials did know about the royal’s drug use, his case could become problematic as it could be seen he was given special treatment.

But now, two royal commentators have given their take on the latest Prince Harry news. And it seems it’s not looking good.

Prince Harry ‘might have to pack his bags’

Speaking about the drama, host of the Royally Us podcast Christina Garibaldi speculated: “This might be illegal. He might have to pack his bags and move back home.”

Co-host Christine Ross then chimed in: “I can’t imagine if Prince Harry gets deported, what a drama it would be.

“When you apply for a visa you sort of have to prove that you are a really upstanding citizen. And that there’s no chance you’re going to be in any trouble in your new country.

“You do have to declare that you’ve never taken part in illegal substances. I do wonder how Prince Harry answered that question.”

Prince Harry’s previous drug use

During his promo tour for his book Spare, Harry spoke about his past drug use.

The royal revealed he first took cocaine at 17 while on a shooting weekend.

He also admitted to hallucinating during a celebrity-filled and star-studded event in California. As well as smoking cannabis after his first date with Meghan.

