Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t flying back to the UK to see Prince William, Kate Middleton or Prince Charles, an expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be attending the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee this weekend with their children, Archie, three, and Lilibet, 11 months.

However, according to a royal commentator, the couple are only visiting to honour Her Majesty, 96.

Meghan and Harry are only interested in seeing the Queen this weekend, a royal author claims (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

Royal author Duncan Larcome told OK! Magazine that Harry and Meghan will “spend as little time as possible” with William, Charles and Kate.

He said: “If you take Harry’s recent visit to go by, make no mistake if they’re back in the UK we know it’s only because of the Queen.

“They’re certainly not flying back to see William, Kate or Prince Charles. So I think they’ll spend as little time as possible with them, but they will want to see the Queen.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations take place this week (Credit: YouTube)

Mr Larcombe added: “But it’s clearly a trip not to let bygones be bygones and heal a rift, it’s specifically for them to pay their respects to the Queen.”

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan revealed they were planning on attending the Jubilee celebrations.

In a statement, they said they felt “excited” and “honoured” to attend.

However, the couple won’t feature in one of the celebrations’ big events this weekend.

Meghan and Harry won’t be spending time with Kate and William it seems (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

Buckingham Palace confirmed only working members of the Royal Family will stand on the balcony during Trooping the Colour.

A statement read: “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided this year’s traditional Trooping the Colour balcony appearance on Thursday 2 June will be limited to Her Majesty and those members of the Royal Family who are currently undertaking official public duties on behalf of the Queen.”

This means Prince Andrew won’t appear on the balcony either.

Queen’s Jubilee

Meanwhile, experts have said the Queen will be thrilled to finally meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet and see great-grandson Archie after so long.

A source claimed that Meghan and Harry are excited to see the Queen bond with their kids.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, the insider said: “Harry has such a special relationship with her [the Queen] and so does Meghan, they can’t wait for her to spend time with her and to see her bond with Archie and Lili. That’s what they’re most excited about.”

